Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these upma recipes with a fun twist

Upma is an incredible lunch option for kids. It's versatile, letting you prepare endless variations with different veggies. Its quick and easy preparation makes it a lifesaver during busy mornings. Made from semolina, also called rava or sooji, it’s a wholesome meal packed with good nutrients, providing kids with the energy they need. Upma is healthy and keeps children full and energetic. But, let’s try some upma recipes other than the usual ones. Here are some upma recipes with fun twists that you need to try for your kid’s lunch. Upma is a nutritious and light, yet fulfilling lunch option for your child.(Pinterest/mariasmenu.com)

Bread Upma

Bread upma is delicious because it's tangy and has a crispy texture.(Pinterest/@oneteaspoonoflife)

Ingredients

Bread

Oil

Mustard seeds

Curry leaves

Onion

Green chilli

Ginger paste

Tomatoes

Turmeric

Kashmiri red chili powder

Sugar

Salt

Capsicum

Water

Coriander leaves

Method

1. Take 6 slices of bread and toast them until they become golden brown and crispy. Chop the bread slices into small cubes and leave them aside.

2. Heat oil in a pan. Toss some mustard seed and let it pop. Further, add chopped onions, 1 green chilli and ½ teaspoon ginger garlic paste. Saute till the onions turn golden brown.

3. Now, add 2 chopped tomatoes. ½ teaspoon turmeric powder and 1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder., salt and sugar. Saute until the tomatoes turn soft. Stir everything and mix thoroughly until the spices are cooked well.

4. Add 1 small finely chopped capsicum, and saute for 2-3 minutes. Don’t let the capsicum overcook.

5. Now, add 2 tablespoons water and stir everything well.

5. Finally, transfer the bread pieces into the kadai and mix carefully to not break any bread pieces.

6. Cover with a lid and let it cook for 2-3 minutes.

Idli Upma

Ingredients

Idli

Oil

Mustard seeds

Cumin seeds

Chana dal

Urad Dal

Peanuts

Hing

Ginger

Curry leaves

Green chillies

Turmeric

Salt

Coriander leaves

Coconut

Method

1.Crumble leftover idlis and keep them aside in a separate bowl.

2.In a pan, heat oil on medium heat. Toss in ½ teaspoon cumin and ½ teaspoon mustard seeds. When they start to crackle, add 1 ½ teaspoon of chana dal and urad dal. Add 2 tablespoons peanuts, and saute until the peanuts turn golden.

3.Next, add 1 thinly sliced onion,5-7 curry leaves, 1-2 slit green chillies. ½ teaspoon turmeric powder, and 1 pinch of hing.

4.Finally, add crumbled idlis, 2 to 4 tablespoons of grated coconut, fresh coriander leaves, and salt for taste. For one last time, mix everything well, and cook on low heat to let the crumbled idlis cook.

(Recipe by Swathi)

Moong Dal Upma

Ingredients

Split green moong dal

Oil

Mustard seeds

Ginger

Red chillies

Curry leaves

Onions

Salt

Green chillies

Oil

Coriander leaves

Coconut

Method

1.Make sure to soak the moong dal in water for 4-5 hours, and wash it properly to remove impurities before cooking it.

2.Grind the dal and blend it into a paste by adding some water. The blended dal should have a smooth paste. Sprinkle salt for taste, and mix well. Pour the moong dal batter into an idli maker and let it steam for 15-20 minutes. After cooking, using a vegetable shredder, thinly shred the moong dal idlis.

3.In another pan, heat some oi. Add ½ teaspoon mustard seeds and let them pop. Next, add ½ inch finely chopped ginger, 2 dried red chillies, and curry leaves. Saute everything until it becomes fragrant. Add 3-4 chopped onions and slit green chillies

4.Finally, add shredded dal, coriander leaves and grated coconut.

(Recipe by Suguna Vinodh)

