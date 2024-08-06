 What to pack for your kid's lunch tomorrow? Try these Indian toast recipes - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What to pack for your kid's lunch tomorrow? Try these Indian toast recipes

ByAdrija Dey, New Delhi
Aug 06, 2024 06:22 PM IST

Toast can serve as both breakfast and lunch, and eases the hassle of prepping meals in the morning.

The never-ending brainstorming for kid’s lunch is fatiguing. It’s a challenge to prepare lunch early in the morning, alongside getting your kid ready and preparing breakfast, all while ensuring the lunch is healthy and tasty. Here are some savoury toast recipes that can work well for both breakfast and lunch, you just need to switch up some toppings and voila, as good as new. 

Toast is an easy-to-make lunch option that are loved by bother parents and kids.(Pexels)
Toast is an easy-to-make lunch option that are loved by bother parents and kids.(Pexels)

ALSO READ: What to pack for your kid’s lunch tomorrow? Try these easy and healthy waffle recipes

Masala French Toast

(Recipe by Archana Mundhe)

Ingredients

Eggs

Red onion

Green chili

Ground turmeric

Kosher salt

Cilantro

Milk

Bread slices

Ketchup/green chutney/sriracha sauce

Method

  1. In a mixing bowl, add one finely chopped green chilli, ¼ teaspoon turmeric, ½ teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro, and ⅓ cup milk. Whisk it well. Now crack 2 large eggs and whisk them with other ingredients well. Take one slice of bread dip it in the mixing bowl and hold it until it absorbs the mixture. Repeat the process for the other side as well.
  2. Now in a non-stick pan, heat ½ teaspoon of oil on medium heat. Place the egg mixture-soaked bread slice on the pan. Add chopped onions on top of the slice. Cook until the bread becomes golden brown. When one side is cooked, repeat it with the other side as well.
  3. Can pack the bread toast with ketchup/green chutney/sriracha sauce.

 

Pav Bhaji Masala Toast

(Recipe by Shail)

Ingredients

White/Brown Bread Slices

Boiled potatoes

Onions

Tomatoes

Capsicum

Ginger-garlic Paste

Red Chilli Powder

Cumin-Coriander Powder

Pav Bhaji Masala

Lemon Juice

Butter

Coriander leaves

Green chutney of choice to apply on the bread

Mayonnaise to garnish

Oil/Ghee

Salt as per taste

Method

  1. Take three large boiled potatoes and peel them. After peeling, mash them well in a bowl. Now, to the mashed potatoes in the bowl, two finely chopped onions two tomatoes, one capsicum, and 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste. Mix everything well to ensure the masala coats the vegetables and mashed potatoes.
  2. Add in 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1 teaspoon cumin-coriander powder, 2 teaspoons pav bhaji masala, salt as per taste freshly chopped coriander leaves and 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice. Mic everything well until it starts to show a dough-like texture.
  3. Apply butter to a bread slice and add green chutney on top. Evenly spread the mashed potato stuffing.
  4. On a non-stick pan, heat oil on medium heat and place the bread slice, until it becomes golden and crusty. After one side gets cooked, flip it on the other side. Apply oil on the top before flipping to prevent the bread from sticking to the pan.

ALSO READ: What to pack for your kid’s lunch tomorrow? Skip mayo, make this healthy sandwiches with this homemade spread

 

Moong Dal Toast

(Recipe by Hebbars Kitchen)

Ingredients

Moong dal

Chilli

Turmeric

Pepper powder

Salt

Hing / asafoetida

Onion

Carrot

Capsicum

Coriander leaves

Eno / fruit salt

Bread slices

Butter

Method

  1. Put moong dal in hot water to soak for one hour. After one hour, drain the water and blend it into a smooth paste. In the blended moong dal mixture, add 2 green chillies and blend again. Now, remove the moong dal batter from the blender into a large mixing bowl.
  2. In the large mixing bowl, add ¼ teaspoon turmeric, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper powder and a pinch of hing. Mix everything well.
  3. Next into the batter, add finely chopped onion, capsicum, grated carrot, and coriander leaves. Whisk the newly added ingredients with the batter and ensure everything is coated with the batter mixture.
  4. Take 2 ladlefuls of batter into a small bowl add ¼ teaspoon of eno and mix gently to avoid bubbles.
  5. After applying butter to the bread slice, apply the batter on both sides evenly.
  6. Take a non-stick pan, heat the oil on medium heat, and cook well until golden brown.

ALSO READ: Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these wholesome idli recipes

Don't miss out on the best of the best deals on laptops, TVs, ACs, refrigerators and other home appliances and furniture on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Grab the best deals on gadgets and don’t forget to jazz up your vehicles with automotive equipment on offer during Amazon Sale 2024.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Recipes / What to pack for your kid's lunch tomorrow? Try these Indian toast recipes
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On