What to pack for your kid's lunch tomorrow? Try these Indian toast recipes
Toast can serve as both breakfast and lunch, and eases the hassle of prepping meals in the morning.
The never-ending brainstorming for kid’s lunch is fatiguing. It’s a challenge to prepare lunch early in the morning, alongside getting your kid ready and preparing breakfast, all while ensuring the lunch is healthy and tasty. Here are some savoury toast recipes that can work well for both breakfast and lunch, you just need to switch up some toppings and voila, as good as new.
Masala French Toast
(Recipe by Archana Mundhe)
Ingredients
Eggs
Red onion
Green chili
Ground turmeric
Kosher salt
Cilantro
Milk
Bread slices
Ketchup/green chutney/sriracha sauce
Method
- In a mixing bowl, add one finely chopped green chilli, ¼ teaspoon turmeric, ½ teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro, and ⅓ cup milk. Whisk it well. Now crack 2 large eggs and whisk them with other ingredients well. Take one slice of bread dip it in the mixing bowl and hold it until it absorbs the mixture. Repeat the process for the other side as well.
- Now in a non-stick pan, heat ½ teaspoon of oil on medium heat. Place the egg mixture-soaked bread slice on the pan. Add chopped onions on top of the slice. Cook until the bread becomes golden brown. When one side is cooked, repeat it with the other side as well.
- Can pack the bread toast with ketchup/green chutney/sriracha sauce.
Pav Bhaji Masala Toast
(Recipe by Shail)
Ingredients
White/Brown Bread Slices
Boiled potatoes
Onions
Tomatoes
Capsicum
Ginger-garlic Paste
Red Chilli Powder
Cumin-Coriander Powder
Pav Bhaji Masala
Lemon Juice
Butter
Coriander leaves
Green chutney of choice to apply on the bread
Mayonnaise to garnish
Oil/Ghee
Salt as per taste
Method
- Take three large boiled potatoes and peel them. After peeling, mash them well in a bowl. Now, to the mashed potatoes in the bowl, two finely chopped onions two tomatoes, one capsicum, and 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste. Mix everything well to ensure the masala coats the vegetables and mashed potatoes.
- Add in 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1 teaspoon cumin-coriander powder, 2 teaspoons pav bhaji masala, salt as per taste freshly chopped coriander leaves and 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice. Mic everything well until it starts to show a dough-like texture.
- Apply butter to a bread slice and add green chutney on top. Evenly spread the mashed potato stuffing.
- On a non-stick pan, heat oil on medium heat and place the bread slice, until it becomes golden and crusty. After one side gets cooked, flip it on the other side. Apply oil on the top before flipping to prevent the bread from sticking to the pan.
Moong Dal Toast
(Recipe by Hebbars Kitchen)
Ingredients
Moong dal
Chilli
Turmeric
Pepper powder
Salt
Hing / asafoetida
Onion
Carrot
Capsicum
Coriander leaves
Eno / fruit salt
Bread slices
Butter
Method
- Put moong dal in hot water to soak for one hour. After one hour, drain the water and blend it into a smooth paste. In the blended moong dal mixture, add 2 green chillies and blend again. Now, remove the moong dal batter from the blender into a large mixing bowl.
- In the large mixing bowl, add ¼ teaspoon turmeric, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper powder and a pinch of hing. Mix everything well.
- Next into the batter, add finely chopped onion, capsicum, grated carrot, and coriander leaves. Whisk the newly added ingredients with the batter and ensure everything is coated with the batter mixture.
- Take 2 ladlefuls of batter into a small bowl add ¼ teaspoon of eno and mix gently to avoid bubbles.
- After applying butter to the bread slice, apply the batter on both sides evenly.
- Take a non-stick pan, heat the oil on medium heat, and cook well until golden brown.
