What to pack for your kid’s lunch tomorrow? Try these easy and healthy waffle recipes

It’s a special day for your child at school. Maybe it’s their birthday or picnic day, your child deserves to indulge in a good hearty lunch of their beloved dish. Children squeal in excitement when they see waffles, an exemplary celebratory lunch. The waffle batter can be prepared with healthier ingredients.

The crunchy and crispy exteriors, cooked to perfection with a soft fluffy inside, are a gustatory delight. A well-made waffle is the gourmet equivalent for kids. A variety of toppings and syrups elevate the waffles and make it a whole meal. However, health concerns remain as waffles have a high sugar content. Choose healthier ingredients for making and topping waffles. Celebration is unconditional, but health is not. Try these healthy waffle recipes to bring to smile to your child’s face.

Banana waffle

Banana is a good source of potassium.(Pexels)

Ingredients

Bananas

Oats

Eggs

Vanilla

Baking powder

Salt

Milk



Method

In a blender, add rolled oats, eggs, ripe bananas, vanilla extract, baking powder, milk, and salt for taste. Vanilla extract is to infuse a flavour, and can easily skip. Ground cinnamon can be an alternative for flavoring the batter of the waffle. Grind all the ingredients in the blender. Now butter the waffle maker spread the batter evenly and let it cook. Smear unsweetened peanut butter and top with fresh cranberries. Avoid packing the lunch with honey or maple syrup drizzled on top. The waffles will become soggy in the tiffin box. Pack a tight, air-sealed container with sugar-free honey to dip the waffle.

Savoury waffle

(Recipe by Arman Lewis)

Who said waffles always need to be a sweet dessert? (Unsplash)

Ingredients

Eggs

Milk

Greek yogurt

Flour

Olive oil

Cheese

Green onions

Method

In a mixing bowl, add eggs and whisk them well. Now add Greek yogurt, and drizzle in olive oil and 1-2 tablespoons of milk. Next, add flour, grated low-fat cheddar cheese, and finely chopped green onions. Whisk until it achieves a smooth consistency with no lumps. Butter the waffle maker and when it heats up, evenly spread the batter. It can be packed with mint chutney.

Flaxseed waffle

(Recipe by Alaine)

Flaxseed is good for health and gives a power-health boost to your kids' waffles. (Pexels)

Ingredients

Whole wheat flour

Oats

Ground flaxseed

Baking powder

Cinnamon

Salt

Eggs

Milk

Brown sugar

Unsalted butter

Vanilla Extract

Method

Add flour, oats, ground flaxseed, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a mixing bowl. In another bowl, add eggs, milk, sugar, melted butter, and vanilla. After whisking to achieve a smooth consistency, combine it in the other mixing bowl with all the dry ingredients. Pour the batter and cook it in the waffle maker. Mash avocado and smear it on the waffle. Sprinkle salt and pepper for taste.

