Food blogger shares easy chicken paneer kebab recipe that takes only 10 minutes to make

If you feel completely done with deciding between chicken and paneer while cooking every day, why not try a recipe that uses both? Taking to Instagram on April 30, food and travel influencer Nihala Parveen shared her signature recipe of chicken paneer kebab, that it loaded with protein and cooked in olive oil, making it a perfect addition to healthy meals.

Ingredients for chicken paneer kebab Chicken (minced) - 500 g

Coriander leaves - handful

Mint leaves - 2 tbsp

Green chilli - 3

Ginger garlic paste - 1 tbsp

Pepper - 1 tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Garam masala - ¾ tbsp

Cumin powder - 1 tsp

Salt - 1.5 tsp

Paneer - 250 g

Onion - 1

Lemon (juiced) - 1 Method of preparation In a large mixing bowl, take 500 grams of minced chicken. To it, add finely chopped coriander, finely chopped mint leaves, finely chopped green chillies, and ginger-garlic paste. Mix well. Create a spice mix with coriander powder, garam masala, cumin powder and salt. Add it to the bowl with the chicken and mix well. Take the paneer and turn it into a crumble. Add it to the bowl. Then add one medium onion, finely chopped, and the juice of one lemon. Mix well and turn it into small, flat patties by hand. Heat a small amount of olive oil in a pan. Add in the patties and cook well on both sides. Enjoy with your favourite bread. Why we should avoid washing raw chicken Many people prefer washing the chicken before cooking. However, as odd as it may sound, not doing so is the healthier choice. Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS, explained on Instagram on May 1 that washing raw chicken under running tap water can actually spread bacteria around the kitchen.

“Raw chicken has bacteria like Salmonella and Campylobacter, which have a low infectious dose. This means even mild contamination can cause gastrointestinal infection among humans,” he explained.

“When you wash raw chicken in running water, tiny water splashes can carry bacteria onto nearby utensils, sinks, countertops, or even uncooked vegetables, which can then lead to infection… The important thing to understand is this: water does not kill these bacteria. Proper cooking does.”

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