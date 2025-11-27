Green bean casserole recipe: How to make the classic Thanksgiving side everyone will love

Green bean casserole is one of those dishes that shows up every Thanksgiving and somehow disappears faster than anything else on the table. A Green bean casserole should taste like home. It is cozy, it is familiar, and this version keeps all of that, just with a better sauce and a crispier top. Nothing fancy - just the classic, done right. Here is an easy and simplified recipe for the best Green bean casserole as per Bon Appétit. Green bean casserole recipe(Unsplash)

Ingredients (serves 6–8)

1½ lb fresh green beans, trimmed (or two 12-oz bags frozen, thawed)

3 tbsp unsalted butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

8 oz mushrooms, sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

1½ cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 cup shredded cheddar or Gruyère (optional)

1½ cups French’s fried onions (plus extra for garnish)

Fresh thyme sprigs for garnish

Make the sauce - step by step

1. Blanch the beans.

Boil a big pot of salted water. Drop the green beans for 3–4 minutes, until they look bright and are just tender. Plunge them into an ice bath, drain, and set aside. This keeps them from going limp in the oven.

2. Sauté the aromatics.

Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook the onion and mushrooms 6–8 minutes, until soft and starting to brown. Stir in garlic, 30 seconds.

3. Thicken.

Sprinkle in the flour, stir for 1 minute. Slowly whisk in the stock, scraping the pan so nothing sticks. Let it simmer until the sauce thickens.

4. Finish the sauce.

Stir in the cream and Dijon. Taste and add salt and pepper. If you like, stir in the cheese until it melts and the sauce is smooth.

Assemble and bake

Toss the blanched beans with the sauce in a large bowl. Be gentle.

Transfer to a buttered 9x13 dish and smooth the top.

Scatter 1 cup of fried onions over the top.

Bake 20–25 minutes until bubbling, and the top starts to brown. For extra crunch, broil 1–2 minutes - watch it the whole time.

Finish and serve

Let it rest for 5 minutes. Top with the remaining fried onions and a few thyme sprigs. Serve hot alongside turkey, stuffing, or anything else you are bringing to the table.

Quick tips

Fresh beans are best. Frozen works fine if you’re short on time.

Make the sauce a day ahead; assemble and bake when you are ready.

Want it lighter? Swap half the cream for milk, but do not cut the butter.