Making pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving? These effortless recipes will help you nail the classic dessert

Pumpkin pie is considered to be a traditional part of the Thanksgiving feast. It is literally impossible to think of any American Thanksgiving table sans pumpkin pie. A report published by The Independent claimed that a latest YouGov poll of 7,259 American adults found that 30 per cent favored pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving. Easy pumpkin pie recipes(Unsplash)

Another article published by history.com stated, “Few of our festival foods can claim deeper American roots than pumpkins, which were first cultivated in Central America around 5,500 B.C. and were one of the earliest foods the first European explorers brought back from the New World.”

Very few would argue that pumpkin pie served with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream is simply a match made in heaven. While there are various delectable ways to enjoy pumpkin pie, in this article, we will take a look at some supercool recipes for the iconic dessert.

Martha Stewart’s take

Martha Stewart, the famous American entrepreneur and author, suggests that the filling can be made with canned pumpkin puree or homemade pumpkin puree, which also includes eggs, brown sugar, evaporated milk, and warm spices like cinnamon, cloves, and ginger.

As per her blog, pumpkin pie should be baked just until the filling is set. The ingredients are, as reported by marthastewart.com - 1 cup packed light-brown sugar, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon ground ginger, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, ⅛ teaspoon ground cloves, 1 1/2 cups fresh Pumpkin Puree, or canned, 3 large eggs, lightly beaten, plus 1 egg for glaze, 1 ½ cups evaporated milk, Pate Brisee (Pie Dough) and a tablespoon heavy cream.

It is further suggested to serve it with whipped cream on top or on the side.

No-bake pumpkin pie

Another article published by USA Today shared a recipe for a no-bake pumpkin pie. The article suggested using store-bought whipped cream or making your own by mixing heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar. “Use one 15-ounce can of 100 percent pure pumpkin, not pumpkin pie mix,” the article further added.

The secret to not using an oven, according to the USA Today article, is pudding mix. Adding a box of instant vanilla pudding mix is suggested by the article. Adding a cup of cold milk and a splash of vanilla extract for sweetness is also recommended. The copy further claimed that pumpkin pie spice can be added as much as one wishes, and since the ingredients are not raw, one can add to taste.

It has been recommended by the article to sweeten it with maple syrup or a sweetener of choice and “add two tablespoons of brown sugar or granulated sugar to one-and-a-half cups of graham cracker crumbs for the crust.” It has also been suggested to use store-bought crust and refrigerate the item for two to four hours or overnight.