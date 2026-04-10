Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s sweet potato chips recipe is a must-try if you are looking for healthy snacks

Here are things you will need to prepare delicious sweet potato chips:

Most people have their breakfast, lunch, and dinner sorted, but when it comes to snacks, many fall for those fried options available. But here’s the catch. The entire healthy eating comes crashing down once you opt for unhealthy snacking, even if you eat right the entire day. In an Instagram post dated April 5, 2026, Yasmin Karachiwala, celebrity fitness instructor, shared a quick sweet potato chips recipe that you can try to keep up with your health and not fall for unhealthy stuff.

Sweet potato chips recipe Here’s a step-by-step process to make sweet potato chips:

Step 1: Start by boiling one sweet potato.

Step 2: Once boiled, cut the sweet potato into thin slices.

Step 3: Now, place them on a piece of parchment paper.

Step 4: Cover with another sheet of parchment paper.

Step 5: Press gently with a flat-based glass to flatten them.

Step 6: Now, air fry them at 200°C for 8-10 minutes.

Step 7: Flip halfway through for even crispiness.

Step 8: Sprinkle salt and red chilli powder and enjoy.

You can store these chips and enjoy them during midnight cravings.

Benefits of sweet potato Sweet potato is considered one of the best alternatives for potatoes. According to the National Library of Medicine, sweet potato is rich in complex carbohydrates, but as a tubercle, contains high amounts of health-promoting secondary metabolites.

It is considered an excellent source of dietary carotenoids and polysaccharides, whose health benefits include antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and hepatoprotective activity, cardiovascular protection, anticancer properties and improvement in neurological and memory capacity, metabolic disorders, and intestinal barrier function.

Moreover, the purple sweet potato, due to its high anthocyanin content, represents a unique food option for consumers, as well as a potential source of functional ingredients for healthy food products.

More about Yasmin Karachiwala Yasmin Karachiwala is well-known in the health and fitness industry. With almost three decades of experience, she is one of the go-to fitness trainers for Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan. She is known to have introduced Pilates to India.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.