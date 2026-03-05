Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna's '1-minute high protein' gravy recipe is delicious: You just need 5 ingredients
Chef Vikas Khanna’s easy gravy with no onions, garlic, or tomatoes, is the ultimate hack. Best part: it takes just a minute to make. Check out the full recipe.
In an era where healthy eating often feels synonymous with hours of tedious meal prep, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna flipped the script. His '1-minute high-protein' gravy has taken over social media, proving that you don’t need a pantry full of spices or a professional kitchen to whip up a gourmet, nutritious meal. Also read | Chef Vikas Khanna's recipe for dahi kebab comes with a delicious twist: Check full recipe for Holi 2026
Originally shared during a US appearance and later spotlighted by nutrition coach Shreya Futela in 2025, the recipe has gained attention for ditching the traditional, time-consuming base of sauteed onions and tomatoes in favour of a probiotic-rich yoghurt foundation.
While traditional Indian gravies often require long periods of 'bhuna' (slow sauteing). Chef Vikas Khanna’s minimalist approach strips the process down to its essentials, using Greek yoghurt as the primary vehicle for flavour and protein.
The Ingredients (Less than 5 main items)
⦿ 170g Greek yoghurt: the protein powerhouse and creamy base.
⦿ 1-2 tsp turmeric: the 'golden healer' for anti-inflammatory benefits.
⦿ 1 tsp oil: for tempering the spices.
⦿ 1 lemon: provides essential acidity and vitamin C.
⦿ Pinch of salt and sugar: to balance the flavour profile.
Step-by-step instructions
⦿ Heat oil in a small pan over medium heat. Add turmeric and sauté for just 5–10 seconds to remove the raw taste and activate the curcumin.
⦿ Turn off the heat and let the oil cool for 20–30 seconds. Chef’s secret: Adding yoghurt to a piping hot pan causes it to split. You want the oil warm, not hot enough to sear.
⦿ Whisk the Greek yoghurt until smooth, then pour it into the pan. Stir vigorously until you achieve a vibrant, uniform gold.
⦿ Stir in lemon juice, salt, and a tiny pinch of sugar. The sugar isn't for sweetness; it’s designed to cut through the sharpness of the lemon and yoghurt.
⦿ Toss in your pre-cooked protein — think roasted paneer, tofu, grilled chicken, or sauteed veggies.
Pro Tip: Do not bring the sauce back to a boil. The residual heat is enough to warm the dish while keeping the beneficial probiotics in the yoghurt alive.
Why it’s a nutritional goldmine
This sauce isn't just a 'quick fix'; it’s a scientifically sound approach to clean eating. While traditional restaurant curries rely on heavy cream or cashew pastes — which are high in saturated fats — this version uses Greek yoghurt for a thick, velvety texture with a massive protein boost.
Whether you are a busy professional or a fitness enthusiast, chef Vikas Khanna’s '1-minute gravy' is the ultimate kitchen hack for 2026. It proves that simplicity is often the highest form of sophistication.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
