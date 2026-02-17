Bengaluru nutritionist shares simple homemade probiotic rich drink that helps to boost gut health

Certain probiotic microbes, for instance, have been shown to promote resilience and normalise the gut microbiota when it has been disrupted by antibiotics, according to a study published in January 2024. Overall, these live microorganisms can improve or restore the gut microbiota, the elaborate ecosystem of microbes that live in your gut. This gut microbiota is now responsible for key functions like digestion and nutrient absorption. So in the bigger picture, given how the gut is connected to other major systems via gut-brain or gut-skin axes, probiotics support your entire well-being.

Similarly, another study from January 2025 also showed the other benefits of probiotics, including regulation of weight and blood glucose levels, as well as influence on metabolism and insulin sensitivity. Adding a probiotic-rich food or beverage to your diet becomes vital.

Shalini Sudhakar, a nutritionist and yoga teacher based in Bangalore, shared on a February 17 Instagram post about a special probiotic-boosting recipe: fermented kanji.