Bengaluru nutritionist shares simple homemade probiotic rich drink that helps to boost gut health
Make sure you meet your probiotic intake, by adding this easy-to-make homemade drink, as recommended by a nutrititionist.
Probiotics are touted as super nutrients for gut health. Time and again, several studies and health experts have found a correlation between probiotics and gut health. The benefits are so significant that, to some extent, they can even reverse earlier damage.
Certain probiotic microbes, for instance, have been shown to promote resilience and normalise the gut microbiota when it has been disrupted by antibiotics, according to a study published in January 2024. Overall, these live microorganisms can improve or restore the gut microbiota, the elaborate ecosystem of microbes that live in your gut. This gut microbiota is now responsible for key functions like digestion and nutrient absorption. So in the bigger picture, given how the gut is connected to other major systems via gut-brain or gut-skin axes, probiotics support your entire well-being.
Similarly, another study from January 2025 also showed the other benefits of probiotics, including regulation of weight and blood glucose levels, as well as influence on metabolism and insulin sensitivity. Adding a probiotic-rich food or beverage to your diet becomes vital.
Shalini Sudhakar, a nutritionist and yoga teacher based in Bangalore, shared on a February 17 Instagram post about a special probiotic-boosting recipe: fermented kanji.
Why is it effective?
The nutritionist explained why this method works, highlighting the pros and cons of other popular options. Homemade idlis, while accessible and nutritious, don't contain enough to actually be impactful for your gut.
On the other hand, probiotic drinks from supermarkets offer plenty of probiotics but can be expensive.
Fermented kanji, however, offers a middle ground, as it is both affordable and naturally rich in probiotics, making it a better choice.
How to make fermented kanji?
The recipe is really easy and requires only a few simple ingredients that you have at kitchen, easily accessible.
Shalini shared, “All you need is two tablespoons of rice, yoghurt, and some water. And most importantly, leave it alone. So it can ferment, and gut-friendly bacteria can breed and grow. Next morning, add it to a blender with a little salt”
It is a refreshing, gut-friendly drink. Its all-round benefits make it a better choice than additive-filled store-bought options or other homemade alternatives that are less effective.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
