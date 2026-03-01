Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna's recipe for dahi kebab comes with a delicious twist: Check full recipe for Holi 2026

"As they pan-seared it, the outside became crisp, and the seasoned yoghurt remained hot. I still remember eating it in Indore for a wedding reception. It played such a trick on my palate that the piping-hot yoghurt oozed out of the crust. This is one of my best creations at my restaurant Kinara in Dubai, so I wanted to bring New Yorkers a taste of crispy kataifi and hung yoghurt. We serve this with fermented purple cabbage, pureed with lemon zest and cumin. Passion fruit gel adds a sweet sour taste to bring this medley together," he added.

While promoting his restaurant Bungalow in New York City, chef Vikas Khanna shared, "Dahi kebab is a favourite in many parts of India, where masters of Indian cuisine created a technique to use hung yoghurt and seal it with semolina or any flour."

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna appeared on Good Morning America in March 2024, where he shared three gourmet dishes. One of them was his signature ' yoghurt kebab (dahi kebab) with kataifi purple cabbage and spicy mango gel'. Also read | Chef Ranveer Brar's delicious pink gujiya recipe with beetroot is perfect for Holi 2026. Watch video

Check out the full recipe for chef Vikas Khanna's vibrant dish that's perfect for Holi 2026:

Ingredients for dahi kebab 2 cups thick yoghurt (hung curd) or labneh

2 tablespoons roasted ground gram flour

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon finely chopped ginger

1/2 teaspoon finely chopped garlic

4 dates, preferably Medjool

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

12 ounces kataifi, preferably fresh or thawed if frozen

Purple cabbage puree 1/2 purple cabbage, cored and thinly sliced

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

1 cup water

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2-inch ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped

6 to 8 peppercorns

1 star anise

1 lemon, zested and juiced

Salt to taste

2 green chilies, split (or to taste)

3 tablespoons neutral oil

Spicy mango gel 1 cup mango puree

1/2 cup sugar (or as required)

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon chili powder

2 teaspoons agar agar

Directions for dahi kebab Transfer the hung yogurt to a mixing bowl. Add gram flour, chilies, ginger, garlic, dates, garam masala, cumin powder, salt and coriander leaves and mix well to form a smooth dough-like mixture. Divide the mixture into 6 portions.

Place 2 ounces (approximately 56 grams) of kataifi on a working surface and spread it in the shape of a square.

Place the yoghurt mixture and shape the kataifi over it like a roulade. Make sure that the yogurt mixture is evenly covered by the kataifi.

Place the mixture in the freezer for 15 to 20 minutes until it holds its shape.

Heat oil in a fryer to 350 F.

Once the oil is hot, carefully place the rolls and fry until they turn golden brown and evenly crispy. Once done, remove the kebabs from the pan and place them on paper towels to drain excess oil.

For purple cabbage puree In a medium bowl, combine vinegar, water, garlic, ginger, peppercorns, star anise, lemon zest, salt and chili. Heat the mixture on medium heat until fragrant and well combined. Bring it to a boil and remove from heat.

Transfer the cabbage in a clean medium jar and pour the mixture over it.

Let it sit for 3 to 4 days and ferment in a warm place.

Transfer to a blender with oil and puree to a smooth mixture like paste.

Season it with salt if required and keep it refrigerated.

For the mango gel Combine everything in a medium pan and bring it to a boil. Remove from heat and let it cool.