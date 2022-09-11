Monsoon beverages to stay warm, healthy and beat infections this flu season

The onset of monsoons bring along a host of diseases and infections that can pose a serious range of health threats for you and your family as the risk of being exposed to multiple viruses, bacteria, parasites and other infections is two times higher during the monsoon than in any other season. The high moisture content in the air and water accumulation enables harmful micro-organisms to thrive, leading to a number of health-related ailments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asserting that around monsoon season infections are on an all-time high and immunity could take a hit, Kavita Devgan, Nutrition Advisor for Tata Tea Gold Care suggested including known traditional ingredients like elaichi, ginger, tulsi, brahmi and mulethi in our diet as a good idea. She said, “The easiest way to ensure their inclusion in our daily diet is to add them to our morning or evening cup of tea for goodness in every cup. Ginger is a well-known ingredient that is known to be good for common cold and cough, while tulsi is known to be effective in improving the body’s immunity. Brahmi is associated with improved memory and elaichi and mulethi help ease digestion and sore throat respectively.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist and Dietician at Apollo Hospitals, recommended, “Protect rainy season infections with hot soups. Diet in monsoon season should include soups to keep body warm as well as to fight infections. Soups with child’s favourite vegetables can be included or soups such as chicken and chicken noodle soups are recommended to include in diet. Soups should contain extracts of ginger and garlic that have antibacterial properties. Black pepper can also be added in spices to increase the immune-boosting power present in the soup. Staying well-hydrated with fresh water is recommended. Water is very important for human body as it helps in strengthening the organs and improves health.”

Highlighting that with the weather becoming damp, the digestive system becomes sluggish, Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, Head of Wellness and Wellbeing at Columbia Pacific Communities, advised beverages to catalyse the digestive process:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Sukku coffee - This recipe has its origin in Kerala which experiences heavy monsoons. This is consumed as a hot beverage. It has dried ginger, black pepper, jeera (cumin), tulsi and jaggery. These are brewed together to make a delicious concoction. Monsoon often leads to a sudden change in the temperature and humidity levels, often predisposing to cold and cough. Here is a recipe to provide warmth and comfort in preventing and treating respiratory infections.

2. Kollu rasam - This recipe has its origin in Tamil Nadu. Kollu is horse gram in Tamil. This rasam provides much-needed warmth and comfort on a rainy day. Soak some lemon-sized tamarind in warm water. Squeeze the pulp and keep it aside. Heat half a teaspoon of sesame oil. Add equal portions of peppercorns, cumin and garlic. Roast them till the raw smell of garlic disappears and coarsely grind them together. Roast 1/4 cup of horse gram and allow it to cool. Now grind this coarsely. In a big pan, transfer the horse gram powder, ground masala, tamarind pulp and chopped tomatoes. Pour sufficient water and bring it to a boil. Season with salt as required. For tempering, heat some oil and add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds and curry leaves. This rasam can be consumed as a drink or eaten rice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}