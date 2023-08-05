Monsoon Magic: 5 soul-warming recipes to savor the rainy season

During monsoon, the environment undergoes a beautiful metamorphosis as the first raindrops fall from the sky, serving as a subtle reminder that the rainy season has begun. There is no better time to enjoy the cosier comforts of home than when the pitter-patter of rainfall creates a calming melody. And what better way to enjoy the monsoon magic than with a delicious collection of hearty foods that will make you feel better on a gloomy day? The urge for warm and cosy meals grows as rain clouds gather and the atmosphere outside turns lush and verdant. The rainy season urges us to savour the pleasures of the kitchen, from steamy soups that wrap you in their fragrant embrace to sumptuous sweets that give a sweet relief. (Also read: 3 healthy and delicious recipes for the monsoon season to strengthen your immunity ) As the rain clouds gather and the world outside turns lush and green, the desire for warm and comforting meals intensifies.(Chef Deepak Kumar)

Delicious Monsoon Comfort Recipes

Chef Deepak Kumar, Seven Eleven Club and Hotels shared with HT Lifestyle some delicious monsoon comfort recipes that will not only tantalize your taste buds but also warm your soul during this enchanting season of showers.

1. Hot dark chocolate

Hot dark chocolate(Chef Deepak Kumar)

Ingredients:

2 cups milk (dairy or non-dairy)

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips or chopped dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher)

2 tablespoons granulated sugar (adjust to taste)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Whipped cream or marshmallows for topping (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a saucepan, heat the milk over medium heat until it begins to simmer. Do not let it come to a boil.

2. Reduce the heat to low and add the dark chocolate chips or chopped chocolate to the saucepan.

3. Stir continuously until the chocolate is fully melted and incorporated into the milk.

4. Add the granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Stir well to combine.

5. Continue to heat the mixture for a few more minutes, stirring occasionally, until it is hot and steamy.

6. Taste the hot chocolate and adjust the sweetness by adding more sugar if desired.

7. Remove the saucepan from the heat and pour the hot chocolate into the mugs.

8. Top with whipped cream or marshmallows if desired.

9. Serve the hot dark chocolate immediately and enjoy its rich and indulgent flavour.

2. Onion rings

Onion rings (Chef Deepak Kumar)

Ingredients:

2 large onions

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup buttermilk (or milk)

Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions:

1. Slice the onions into 1/4-inch-thick rings and separate them.

2. In a shallow bowl, combine the flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper.

3. Pour the buttermilk (or milk) into another shallow bowl.

4. Dip the onion rings into the buttermilk, allowing any excess to drip off.

5. Coat each onion ring in the flour mixture, pressing gently to adhere to the coating. Shake off any excess flour.

6. Place the coated onion rings on a baking sheet and refrigerate for about 15 minutes to allow the coating to set.

7. Meanwhile, heat vegetable oil in a deep pot or deep fryer to 350°F (175°C).

8. Carefully lower a few onion rings into the hot oil using tongs, ensuring they are not overcrowded. Fry for about 2-3 minutes, flipping them halfway through, until they turn golden brown and crispy.

9. Remove the fried onion rings from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil. Repeat the frying process with the remaining onion rings.

10. Serve the crispy onion rings hot as a snack or as a side dish with your favourite dipping sauce.

11. Enjoy these homemade crispy onion rings as a delicious and satisfying treat!

3. Purple cabbage dumplings

Purple cabbage dumplings(Chef Deepak Kumar)

Ingredients:

For the dumpling dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup warm water

1/2 teaspoon salt

For the filling:

2 cups finely chopped purple cabbage

1/2 cup grated carrots

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon grated ginger

2 green onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For the dipping sauce:

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup (optional)

Chopped green onions for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour and salt for the dumpling dough.

2. Gradually add warm water and mix until a soft dough forms.

3. Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface for about 5-7 minutes until smooth and elastic. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

4. In the meantime, prepare the filling. In a mixing bowl, combine the chopped purple cabbage, grated carrots, minced garlic, grated ginger, green onions, soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and pepper. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated.

5. After the dough has rested, roll it out into a thin sheet on a floured surface. Cut out circles using a round cookie cutter or a glass.

6. Place a small spoonful of the filling in the centre of each dough circle. Fold the circle in half and pinch the edges to seal, creating a half-moon shape. Repeat until all the dough and filling are used.

7. Heat a steamer or a pot with a steamer basket filled with water. Place the dumplings in the steamer basket, making sure they do not touch each other.

8. Steam for about 10-12 minutes until the dumplings are cooked through and the wrappers turn translucent.

9. While the dumplings are steaming, prepare the dipping sauce. In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and honey or maple syrup (if using). Stir well to combine.

10. Once the dumplings are cooked, remove them from the steamer and serve hot. Garnish with chopped green onions if desired.

11. Serve the purple cabbage dumplings with the dipping sauce on the side.

12. Enjoy these delicious and vibrant purple cabbage dumplings as a tasty appetizer or main course!

4. Aloo tikki

Aloo tikki(Chef Deepak Kumar )

Ingredients:

4 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

2 green chillies, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder (adjust to taste)

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Oil for shallow frying

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, bread crumbs, chopped onions, green chillies, fresh coriander leaves, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated.

2. Divide the mixture into equal-sized portions and shape them into round or flattened patties.

3. Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat for shallow frying.

4. Place the aloo tikki in the pan and cook them for about 3-4 minutes on each side until they turn golden brown and crispy.

5. Once cooked, remove the tikkis from the pan and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb any excess oil.

6. Serve the aloo tikki hot with mint chutney, tamarind chutney, or ketchup.

7. You can also assemble aloo tikki chaat by placing aloo tikki on a plate, and topping them with yoghurt, tamarind chutney, mint chutney, chopped onions, and sev (crispy chickpea flour noodles).

8. Enjoy these flavorful and crispy aloo tikkis as a snack or as a part of a delicious chaat preparation!

5. Tomato basil soup

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups chopped tomatoes (fresh or canned)

2 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Greek yogurt or sour cream for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.

2. Add the onion and garlic to the pot and sauté for about 5 minutes until the onion becomes translucent.

3. Add the chopped tomatoes, vegetable broth, dried basil, salt, and pepper to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for about 15-20 minutes.

4. Allow the soup to cool slightly, then use an immersion blender or transfer it to a blender to puree until smooth.

5. Return the soup to the pot and reheat if necessary.

6. Serve hot and top with a dollop of Greek yogurt or sour cream if desired. Enjoy the delicious tomato and basil soup!

