Monsoon recipe: Move over regular pakodas and try caramelised BBQ potatoes

The West might dread the dreary and dull rainy season but in India, the bounteous rains are welcomed with open hearts after a sultry summer where one not only drenches in it with joy but also soaks in the vibe of the signature chai and pakoda. As the monsoon finally hits the Indian subcontinent, move over regular pakodas and try Chef Ranveer Brar-approved caramelised BBQ potatoes.

If you, like us, believe that rainy days should be spent at home with a cup of tea and a good book, we have good news for you! Forget batata bhajiyas and fix your monsoon cravings by bonding over barbeque and grilling some caramelised potatoes to go with your chai by following Chef Ranveer Brar’s recipe given below.

Ingredients:

1 tsp chilli sauce

1 tsp garlic paste

½ tsp ginger paste

1 tsp worcestershire sauce

½ tsp mustard paste

2 tsp mix herbs

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

1 tbsp caramel flavoured syrup

6 nos baby potato, peeled and parboiled

5-6 satay sticks

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and apply the mixture on the potatoes and keep aside for 30 mins.

Arrange on the satay stick and grill with butter and serve hot.

(Recipe: By Chef Ranveer Brar with Hershey India)

Benefits:

Potatoes are the most commonly consumed vegetable in India and are full of antioxidants that aid in preventing diseases. Packed with vitamins and minerals that help the body to function properly, they are a good source of fiber which keep one full for long, help to lose weight, provide energy-delivering complex carbohydrates.

The vegetable has also been linked by studies in improving blood sugar control, reducing heart disease risk and helping in higher immunity. Potatoes help regulate blood pressure as they are a great source of potassium.

