Recipe: Bring Maldivian essence home with this Coconut Kiru Folhi
- Enjoy the culture of Maldives and indulge in its vegetarian gastronomical joy from the ease of your home with this mouthwatering recipe of Coconut Kiru Folhi
Craving an exotic dessert tonight? We have the perfect recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth and bring the Maldivian essence home with Coconut Kiru Folhi. This dessert of traditional Maldivian creamy coconutty pudding with crepes takes less than half an hour to whip up.
It can be eaten by filling the crepes or just dipping the crepes in the pudding or even have the pudding on its own. Enjoy the culture of Maldives and indulge in its vegetarian gastronomical joy from the ease of your home with this mouthwatering recipe of Coconut Kiru Folhi.
Ingredients for folhi (crepes):
All Purpose Flour 50 grams
Coconut Milk 30 ml
Full Cream Milk 50 ml
Salt 02 grams
Sugar 10 grams
Butter 10 grams
Ingredients for folhi (crepe) filling:
Fresh Coconut 50 grams
Jaggery 40 grams
Pandan Leaves 03 grams
Cardamon Powder 02 grams
Cinnamon Powder 01 gram
Ingredients for rose cremeux:
Pastry Cream 50 grams
Sweet Whipped Cream 50 grams
Rose Syrup 10 ml
Coconut Milk 15 ml
Method:
Place all the ingredients in a bowl and with the help of hand blender whipped it, keep it in chiller, take a spoon and scoop it out.
Method for berry compote:
Place the all the berries in a saucepan. Add the sugar and juice or water. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the strawberries are all soft
Method for folhi (crepe):
Take a bowl, put the flour in it, add salt and sugar and mix it well, slowly pour the both the milk and with help of whisk mix it well until it gets smooth.
Heat a pan add butter, check the temperature of pan, when it gets moderate hot, pour the batter, and make a crepe of it.
Keep a side and let it cool.
Method for folhi (crepe) filling:
Heat a pan and put jaggery in it, make a thin caramel of it and pandan leaves, cardamon and cinnamon powder, add fresh desiccated coconut and mix it well.
Cool it and make finger shape size of mixture. Flattened the crepes and place the mixture on it, roll it like cannoli.
Add coconut milk to make it smoother. With the help of piping bag, pipe it on a soup bowl like Island shapes.
(Recipe: Khemraj Bhatt, Executive Sous Chef, Oblu Select at Sangeli, Maldives)