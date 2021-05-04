Recipe: Butter chicken style turmeric maple tofu? Yes, please.

Chicken dinner is always a winner with us but tofu that tastes like butter chicken, no matter how healthy, is a first for us too. If you are looking for a perfect cosy comfort food to brush aside your work day blues, try this healthy and mouthwatering dinner dish of soft cubes of turmeric maple tofu cooked in butter chicken style.

Made of condensed soy milk and then pressing the resulting curds into blocks, in a cheese-making-like process, tofu is a silken soft food item which can be whipped up in various ways to appeal to your taste buds. Check below for the recipe of turmeric maple tofu cooked like butter chicken because what is life if not for some weird experiments in the kitchen during lockdown?

Ingredients:

Firm tofu 600g, patted dry and chopped into cubes

Ground turmeric 1 T

Onion powder 1 T

Maple syrup 1 T

One brown onion finely chopped

Grated ginger 1 T

3 cinnamon sticks

6 cloves

8 green cardamom pods

Chilly flakes 1/2 T

Dried fenugreek 3 t

Tomato paste 1/3 C

Coconut sugar 4 T

Coconut milk or cream (or a mix of both) 700 mL

Baby spinach 2 large handfuls

Coconut yogurt to serve (optional)

Method:

Heat a small knob of df butter in a large pan. Toss the tofu with the onion powder and turmeric then add to the pan. Cook for a couple of mins, then add the maple syrup and a good pinch of salt and cook for 7-8 mins. Remove from pan and set aside.

In the same pan, heat another small knob of df butter. Add the onions, ginger, cinnamon sticks, cloves and cardamom pods (best to put in a little tea bag so you can remove afterwards) and chili flakes. Cook on med heat for 2 mins. Add tomato paste and cook for a further 5, stirring often. Add the coconut milk/cream and sugar and simmer for a few mins, then add the fenugreek. Stir through the spinach.

Serve with rice, topped with chopped coriander, a squeeze of lime and a small dollop of coconut yogurt (optional). Also naan if you like. Serves 3.

(Recipe: Instagram/spatulisaa)

Benefits:

Containing all the nine essential amino acids and a good source of protein, tofu wins the health department when compared to meat and cheese. It is low in calories, high in carbohydrates and a valuable plant source of iron and calcium and the minerals manganese and phosphorous, apart from containing magnesium, copper, zinc and vitamin B1.

