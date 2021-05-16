Recipe: Carrot cake protein balls are a flavourful way to strengthen eyesight

If you are looking for a vegan, oil free, egg free and dairy free snack, search no further as we got you sorted with a recipe of homemade carrot cake protein balls. Move over carrot cakes this summer and try these super soft carrot cake protein balls that need no baking and take only three simple steps to prepare.

All we need to wrap up this festive Eid week is a sweet dish that makes the family members drool before we enter the work week. That’s when we stumbled upon this recipe of deliciously soft and moist homemade carrot cake protein balls to enjoy the wonderful harmony of festivities with loved ones while treating our taste buds to a healthy twist.

Check out the recipe of carrot cake protein balls here which are a flavourful way to strengthen your eyesight:

Ingredients:

1 medium carrot, grated

1/2 cup pitted dates

1/2 cup protein powder

1/4 cup almond meal

3/4 cup shredded coconut

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp ginger

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp salt

Method:

Pulse all ingredients except for the coconut in a food processor until just combined. Stir in the shredded coconut and roll into balls, coat with extra coconut.

To store the protein balls just keep them refrigerated. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Olivia Colletta, Instagram/foodbyoliviacolletta)

Benefits:

Carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter