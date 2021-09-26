Recipe: Give your penne pasta a healthy twist with spring vegetables

Attention herb lovers! If you are craving Italian cuisine this Sunday and looking for a fresh, vibrant and easy-to-make recipe oozes with flavours and lights up your evening, search no further as we got you covered with a mouthwatering recipe of penne pasta with spring vegetables that will surely give your cheat day a heathy twist. Before you raise your eyebrow at the thought of “healthy” and “pasta” together, we have some news for you.

Even on a cheat day, this colourful recipe makes the most of new crops of fresh tender spring vegetables and is nothing short of a sizzling vegetable fest. So, say “yes” to a chock-full of umami goodness that transforms regular penne pasta into a healthy one in just 40 minutes with this easy recipe and serves 6.

Ingredients:

2 small young carrots diced , 2 scallions diced

1 zucchini diced

2 tomatoes small cubes

½ cup fresh green peas diced

½ cup green beans

1 yellow bell pepper diced

1 red bell pepper diced

5 small florets of broccoli

4 tablespoons of refined sunflower oil

2 tablespoon butter

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

6 fresh basil leaves, torn into pieces

salt and freshly ground black pepper

500 grams penne pasta

1 cup Pasta sauce/Arriabata sauce

(6 blanched tomatoes, 2 cloves garlic, 1 bayleaf , salt, pepper and herbs)

freshly grated Parmesan cheese, to serve

Method:

Cut all the vegetables into small dices. Heat the oil and butter in a large frying pan. Add the diced vegetables and cook over moderate heat for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the garlic and the basil,and seasonings with salt and pepper. Cover the pan, and cook for 5-8 minutes more, or until the vegetables are just tender.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a large pan of rapidly boiling salted water until al dante. Before draining it, reserve a cupful of the pasta water.

For the pasta sauce , heat sunflower oil in a pan, add crushed garlic, bayleaf and blanched tomatoes . Add some salt and crushed pepper, basil leaves and allow it to cook for sometime.

When the tomatoes are completely cooked, check for seasonings add herbs and keep it aside. Turn the pasta into the pan with the pasta sauce and mix well to distribute the vegetables.

If the sauce seems too dry, add a few tablespoons of the reserved pasta water. Serve with the parmesan cheese on top of the pasta and also serve separately.

(Recipe: Godrej, Vikhroli Cucina)

Benefits:

Carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.

Zucchini contains a fibre called pectin, which is linked to increasing heart health and lowering cholesterol. A part of the summer squash family, this nutrient-packed seasonal veggie can help in avoiding dehydration and other deficiencies, contribute to healthy digestion, may reduce blood sugar levels, strengthen vision and aid in weight loss.

Green peas are filling and good for our digestive health, eye health and have immunity building benefits. They contain protein, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, potassium, zinc and lots of fibre and other antioxidants that strengthen our immune system, help reduce inflammation, lower the risk of chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease and arthritis and support healthy blood sugar control.

From being an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium to containing a healthy dose of fiber, folate, and iron, bell peppers or capsicum are full of nutrients. They improve eye health and reduce risk of several chronic diseases courtesy their vitamin C and various carotenoids content.

Enjoying a reputation as a superfood, broccoli is low in calories and supports many aspects of human health since it is packed with a wealth of nutrients and antioxidants. From zinc to vitamin A and vitamin C (20), broccoli is full of vitamins and minerals that are important for skin health.

