Recipe: Let a glass of Strawberry Parfait paint your Wednesday red with love

Dessert is sacred and essential to one's well being and you cannot fight us on this. Stressed is dessert spelled backwards hence, we are beating mid-week blues this Wednesday with a glass of Strawberry Parfait which is sure to paint our gloomy moods, red with love.

Parfait is a French word to describe a custard-like puree or a rich cold dessert which is whipped up by boiling cream, egg, sugar and syrup or fruits with a smooth consistency. Since strawberry season is currently on the go in India, it is the perfect time to indulge in some and that’s when we stumbled upon a recipe of Strawberry Parfait which is super easy to make.

Check out the recipe of Strawberry Parfait here:

Ingredients:

10-12 Digestive fibre biscuits

1/4 cup melted butter

1/2 cup Whipped Cream

1 tbsp Strawberry Jam

14-16 chopped strawberry

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp strawberry essence

Method:

Pulse biscuits in a food processor. Transfer crumbs to a bowl and add melted butter to it. Beat the whipped cream, add strawberry jam and essence, mix well.

In a separate bowl, transfer chopped strawberry and sugar, mix well and keep it side for 5 minutes. Take the glass and begin layering.

First layer it with whipped cream, add crushed biscuits and then add strawberry mixture, and repeat. And Ta-Da!! It’s ready!

(Recipe: Quarantine Qooks, Instagram/whiskaway2020)

Benefits:

Strawberries are sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food and are packed with fibres and vitamins. They protect the heart by increasing HDL which is good cholesterol, guard against cancer and lower the blood pressure.

Their strong astringent, anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidants properties not only protect skin from harmful UV rays but also treat burns and delay ageing. Strawberries prevent hair loss and the vitamin C in them encourages iron absorption and encourages better hair growth.

