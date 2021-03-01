Recipe: Make your evening tea extra special with freshly made hot falafel

Not long ago we shared the recipe for hummus with you. Today, we will be telling you how to make falafel because hummus and falafel are a match made in heaven. The combination of crispy warm falafel with silky hummus, that has a lot of garlic, takes your taste bud on a divine ride as soon as it touches your tongue.

As opposed to the common idea, both, hummus and falafel are extremely easy to make at home. Also, it is not necessary that you need to have hummus on the side if you want to enjoy the falafel. You can have it with your evening tea or relish them just like that as well because these are extremely flavourful. Not just that, you use them as tikki for your sandwiches too.

So without wasting any more time, let's talk about the recipe of falafel:

Ingredients (for 25 falafel balls):

2 cups dried chickpeas (soaked in water for 12 hours)

Bread crumbs

5 cloves of garlic

2 tsp baking soda

1/3 cup chopped parsley

1/2 cup chopped coriander

1/2 small onion

1 spoon of sesame seeds

1 teaspoon cumin spice

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Oil for deep frying

Preparation:

Wash the soaked chickpeas and put them in a food processor along with the garlic, onion and spices. Grind them until you get a rough moist texture. Add a little water to it to get the consistency that you need.

Move this mixture into a large bowl and add the rest of the ingredients. Cover this mixture and put it aside for 30-60 minutes.

For the next step, pour the oil into a pan and put it on high heat, the oil should be hot, not boiling. Add the baking soda to the mixture and knead a little. Wet your hands and make little balls (smaller than apricots). Fry until you get a deep brown shade. And voila, your falafel is ready. Serve hot!

Falafel is one of the most popular chickpea dishes. You can use them in your sandwiches, in your burgers or you can just eat them like this, it tastes delicious with everything. Try this recipe and tell us what you think.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/deepalimhow)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter