Recipe: Say ‘yes’ to muscle growth and bone health this Wednesday with stir fried chicken and cucumber

Living in pandemic days, we are always looking out for a diet and lifestyle that works for us in these coronavirus hit times hence, this Wednesday, we are going forward with a scrumptious recipe of stir fried chicken with cucumber. Wednesdays are for weight loss, muscle growth and bone health and if you, like us, are looking for a highly nutritious meal that ticks protein for the day, check out this recipe of stir fried chicken with cucumber below.

Ingredients:

500 gms boneless chicken

Marination to be done

1 tsp cornflour

1 egg white

salt to taste

½ tsp pepper

1 tsp oil

Method:

Marinate the chicken with all the above. Keep aside for 15-20 minutes.

Ingredients for cooking:

2 cucumbers

½ cup of cut spring onions

slit green chillies (optional)

8-10 pods of garlic

1 ½ pc ginger

4-5 whole red chillies

1 tsp vinegar

2 tsp light soya

½ tsp cornflour

½ tsp sugar

½ tsp white/black pepper

salt to taste

3 tbsp of oil

Method:

Cut the cucumber with the skin in 4 vertical pieces, remove centre part with the seeds, then cut in a slant and keep aside. Cut the ginger in flat pieces and keep aside. Cut the garlic in round flat pieces. Cut spring onions in 1½ pieces and keep aside. Cut the whole red chillies into 3-4 pieces each, keep aside.

Mix the cornflour in a bowl with 3-4 tbsp of water and keep aside. In a pan put 1½ tbsp of oil. Let the oil get warm. Place the marinated chicken on the pan. Cook on medium burner on full flame. Let the chicken cook on one side for few minutes. Then flip the side and cook. Stir in between.

Cook till chicken is done. Remove from pan and keep aside. In the same pan put remaining oil. When it is warm. Add the ginger, garlic and cut red chillies. Stir for few minutes. Add the chopped green chillies. Stir fry for few seconds. Add the cut cucumber. Stir fry for few minutes.

Lower the flame or remove the pan from the flame had the vinegar. Mix it in. Add the soya sauce mix it in. Place the pan back on the flame. Add the salt. Add the pepper. Stir fry for few seconds. Add the cornflour mixed with 3-4 tbsp of water. Mix it in well.

Now add the cooked chicken. Stir fry everything well for few seconds. Add the cut spring onions. Mix it in. Add the sugar. Stir fry for few minutes.

(Recipe: Deep Health Coach and Nutritionist Simrun Chopra)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken meat is one of the best food for protein as it aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.

Laden with fiber, eating cucumber during summer can keep constipation at bay. Cucumber also has a high quantity of water content that helps to cool you down and hydrate you, is excellent for naturally refreshing the skin and yes, it helps reduce the puffiness.

