Recipe: Why wait for Diwali when you can have Kesari Gujiya on Dussehra itself

Marking the end of both Durga Puja and Navratri festival, Dashmi, Dussehra or Vijayadashami is observed on the tenth day of the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin and this year, it will be celebrated on October 15. Hindu devotees believe that it was on this day that Durga slayed the demon king Mahishasura and also that it was on this day that Rama defeated King Ravana, both victories of good over evil.

Hence the name Vijay Dashmi which means the day of victory and a bunch of festive desserts like kheer, burfi, halwa, kachoris, jalebi, gulab jamun, malpua, rabri, mysore pak, shrikhand and sandesh are whipped up to offer to the deities and celebrate the festival of lights. Add to your list of traditional festive desserts this Dussehra and Vijayadashmi with this drool-worthy recipe of Kesari Gujiya which will make it seem like Diwali came early.

Ingredients for the dough:

2 cups plain flour (maida)

1/4 cup semolina (rava)

5 tbsp. ghee

1/4 cup milk

1 gm tsp. saffron

Ingredients for the stuffing:

2 tbsp. ghee

1 1/4 cups sugar

1/2 grated mawa (khoya)

1/2 cup desiccated coconut

1/4 cup chopped pistachio

1/4 cup chopped almond

1 tsp. cardamom (elaichi) powder

½ cup rice bran oil for deep frying

Method for the dough:

In a mixing bowl, add maida,suji and ghee and mix well. Add milk with saffron and knead the dough till hard dough. Keep aside covered for 5-10 minutes.

Method for the stuffing:

Heat the ghee in a pan, add mawa and all nuts and mix well. Add the sugar and cook for 6-7 minutes, add the cardamom and coconut and mix well and stir for another 3-4 minutes and turn off the flame. Transfer this mixture in the bowl and keep aside.

Method for making gujiya:

Make round size dough sheet with the help of round cutter. Place the stuffing as shape of the round dough sheet. Make a half moon shape and turn the edges of sheet to lock the both the side. Deep fry the gujiya in oil.

(Recipe: Godrej Vikhorli Cucina)

Benefits:

Consumption of dry fruits enhances energy and stamina. As they are rich in fibre, it provides better digestion.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

