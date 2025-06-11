Summer sips that slay: 7 desi mocktails you can make without a fancy bar setup

Summer calls for chilled glasses, bold flavours and the kind of drinks that transport you to a breezy holiday, even if you are just lounging at home. The good news is that you don’t need to be a mixologist or own a fancy blender to create magic in a glass. 7 Indian mocktails that taste like summer vacation in a glass.(Image by Unsplash)

With a few smart ingredients like mocktail syrups and traditional summer staples, you can easily craft gourmet-style refreshments that beat the heat and taste like sunshine. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shrey Gupta, Head of Sales and Operations at Dhampur Green, recommended an ultimate guide to mastering cool sips with zero fuss — just sip, chill, repeat.

1. Kala Khatta Slush: A tangy throwback

A kala khatta ice candy. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Bring back the nostalgic Indian ice gola vibes with a Kala Khatta Syrup twist. Blend ice, lemon juice and a generous pour of Kala Khatta syrup. Add a pinch of black salt and crushed mint leaves for that spicy-sour punch. Serve in a tall glass or freeze into popsicles for a fun spin.

2. Aam Panna Cooler: Summer in a sip

Aam Panna is excellent for your digestive health in summers, according to a dietician. (Freepik)

A true Indian summer staple, Aam Panna is not just refreshing — it’s restorative. Blend chilled Aam Panna concentrate with water, crushed ice, and a dash of roasted cumin powder. Garnish with mint and raw mango slices. It's sweet, spicy and incredibly satisfying.

3. Fresh Mint Sparkler: The green refresher

Add instant freshness to your day with a Fresh Mint Mocktail Syrup. Mix it with chilled soda or sparkling water, top it with crushed ice, and squeeze in some lemon. It’s quick, zingy, and the perfect pick-me-up for balmy afternoons.

4. Mojito, minus the alcohol

Mojito: This classic drink is one of the most popular mocktails served today. This consists of mint leaves, simple syrup, lime juice and freshly squeezed soda.(Unsplash)

Your favourite tropical drink, now family-friendly. Pour Mojito Syrup over ice, add lime slices, muddled mint leaves and top off with soda. Garnish with a sugar-rimmed glass and you’ve got yourself a non-alcoholic mojito that’s just as refreshing.

5. Nutty Hazelnut Frappe: Coffee meets dessert

Hazelnut Frappe(Image by Girish Chandra)

Turn your basic iced coffee into a luxe dessert drink. Blend cold milk, coffee, ice and a swirl of Nutty Hazelnut Mocktail Syrup. Finish with whipped cream and a drizzle of syrup on top. It's creamy, indulgent and better than anything you'll get at a café.

6. Jeera Masala Shikanji: The desi cooler

Masala Shikanji to quench your thirst and treat your tastebuds.(Unsplash)

Tangy, fizzy and full of spice, Jeera Masala Shikanji is your go-to for post-lunch cooling. Add a shot of this syrup to soda or chilled water, throw in lemon juice, a few mint leaves, and crushed ice. It's digestion-friendly and thirst-quenching at the same time.

7. Liquid Sugar Syrup: The secret weapon

Want to elevate your homemade drinks without gritty sugar at the bottom of your glass? Keep liquid sugar syrup on hand. It dissolves instantly in both hot and cold drinks — perfect for iced teas, lemonades and mocktails where balance is everything.