This viral Baklava Cheesecake recipe will ruin all other desserts for you

Ahead of the long Good Friday and Easter weekend, the ultimate holiday dessert has arrived and it is layered with drama and honey - meet Baklava Cheesecake with pomegranate and pistachio crumble. For those raised on slices of classic New York cheesecake, the Baklava Cheesecake is a kind of dessert that will make your guests think you bought it from a 5-star restaurant and is sure to turn heads at dinner parties. Baklava meets cheesecake in this mind-blowing dessert you need to try now.(Image by Conrad Bengaluru)

Earning its place as a showstopper on festive menus, this layered fusion dessert is a luxurious cross-cultural culinary art of Middle Eastern tradition and Western indulgence. So, this weekend, straighten your baker's hat and check out the recipe below to combine the flaky, honey-drenched layers of classic baklava with the creamy richness of cheesecake and the earthy crunch of pistachio crumble, then crown it with a jewel-toned flourish of pomegranate seeds.

Ingredients for the pistachio crust:

1 ½ cups crushed pistachios

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

4 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

2 tbsp honey

Ingredients for the cheesecake filling:

2 cups cream cheese, softened

1 cup heavy cream

¾ cup sugar

3 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tbsp rose water

Ingredients for the Baklava syrup:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp saffron threads

Ingredients for the pomegranate pistachio crumble:

½ cup pistachios, chopped

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 tbsp honey

Method:

Step 1: Prepare the Baklava Syrup

Make the Syrup: In a saucepan, combine the water, sugar, lemon juice, honey, and cinnamon. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Let the syrup simmer for 10 minutes, until it thickens slightly. Infuse Saffron If using saffron, add it to the syrup during the last few minutes of simmering. Allow it to infuse and take on the color and flavor. Cool the Syrup: Once the syrup has thickened, remove from heat and set it aside to cool completely.

Step 2: Make the Pistachio Crust

Prepare the Crust Mixture: In a mixing bowl, combine the crushed pistachios, graham cracker crumbs (or crushed filo pastry), melted butter, and honey. Stir until the mixture is well-combined. Form the Crust: Press the crust mixture into the bottom of a spring form pan (9-inch size works well) to form an even, compact layer. Place the pan in the fridge to set while you prepare the cheesecake filling.

Step 3: Prepare the Cheesecake Filling

Blend the Cheesecake Filling: In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Gradually add sugar and mix until well combined. Add the heavy cream and continue to beat until the mixture becomes smooth. Add the Eggs: Beat in the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add the flour, vanilla extract, and rose water (if using) and mix until smooth. Pour the Filling: Carefully pour the cheesecake filling over the prepared pistachio crust. Smooth the top with a spatula.

Step 4: Bake the Cheesecake

Bake the Cheesecake: Preheat your oven to 325°F (163°C). Place the cheesecake in the oven and bake for 50-60 minutes or until the edges are set, and the center is just slightly jiggly Cool the Cheesecake: Once baked, turn off the oven and let the cheesecake cool completely in the oven with the door slightly open for 1 hour. After that, transfer it to the fridge and chill for at least 4 hours, or overnight, to fully set.

Step 5: Prepare the Pomegranate Pistachio Crumble

Make the Crumble: In a small pan, melt the butter over low heat. Add the chopped pistachios, brown sugar, and honey. Stir to coat the pistachios evenly, then cook for 2-3 minutes until the pistachios are lightly toasted. Cool the Crumble: Remove from heat and let the pistachio crumble cool completely. Once cooled, stir in the fresh pomegranate seeds.

Step 6: Assemble and Serve

Drizzle the Syrup: Once the cheesecake is set and chilled, drizzle the cooled baklava syrup evenly over the top of the cheesecake. You can do this in a circular motion to cover the surface or in artistic patterns.

(Recipe: Chef Nesamani Adaikkalam, Executive Sous Chef)