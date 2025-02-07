Thyroid health never tasted this good: 3 must-try easy recipes for energy and balance
Struggling with thyroid issues? These three recipes are exactly what you need!
Consistent exercise, stress reduction and prompt medical attention are all important components of thyroid wellbeing apart from a healthy diet. Maintaining the thyroid glands optimal function requires paying close attention to all the parameters of health.
Improving general health and quality of life can result from knowing about and taking care of this vital gland. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rakshita Mehra, Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Noida, recommended some recipes which support thyroid health:
1. Brazilnut Mini Balls
Serving: 2
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- Brazil nuts, powdered- 50gm
- Almonds, finely chopped- 40gm
- Sunflower seeds-10gm
- Ghee- 5gm
- Cardamom powder- ¼ tsp
- Coconut, desiccated- 2 tbsp
- Cranberry- 10gm
- Jaggery- 5 gm
Method:
- Take a pan and dry roast the coconut until a soothing aroma comes. Keep it aside and lightly roast the finely chopped Brazil nuts and sunflower seeds for two minutes in the same pan.
- In another pan, melt the jaggery in a small amount of ghee. Add the roasted coconut, brazilnuts and sunflower seeds in the pan.
- Sprinkle the cardamom powder. Mix well and keep stirring until sticky.
- Cool down the mixture and shape into medium size balls.
- Roll the balls again in coconut powder for extra texture and flavour.
Nutritional Composition (1 ball):
- Energy- 150kcal
- Protein- 10gm
- Fats- 10gm
Nutritional benefits:
- Brazil nuts are high in selenium which plays a crucial role in maintaining thyroid health.
- Coconut is packed with healthy fats that keeps metabolism intact and enhance energy levels
2. Chickpea tacos
Serving: 1
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- Chickpeas, cooked- 100gm
- Yoghurt- 50gm
- Onion, finely chopped- 30gm
- Tomato, chopped- 30gm
- Turmeric powder- ½ tsp
- Cumin seed powder- ½ tsp
- Coriander powder- ½ tsp
- Black pepper powder- ¼ tsp
- Whole wheat Taco shell- 2
- Mustard oil- 1 tsp
- Lemon- a dash
- Salt- to taste
- Avocado slices- 3-4
- Pumpkin seeds, roasted- 5 gm
Method:
- Take the cooked chickpeas in a large mixing bowl. Add all the spices and condiments along with yoghurt and set aside for marinating for 15 minutes.
- Heat oil in a pan and sauté the marinated chickpeas until crispy.
- Warm the tortilla and start by layering cooked chickpeas followed by finely chopped onion, tomato and avocado slices.
- Sprinkle the roasted pumpkin seeds and drizzle a dash of lemon and a dollop of yoghurt.
Nutritional Composition (1 taco):
- Energy- 145kcal
- Protein- 20gm
- Fats- 15gm
Nutritional benefits:
- Chickpeas are high in protein and dietary fiber which keeps us fuller for a longer span of time, as a result boosts the metabolism in body.
- Yoghurt being a nutritious source of protein as well as probiotics help in keeping gut health intact.
3. Basil Herbal Brew
Serving: 2
Cooking Time: 7 minutes
Ingredients:
- Lemon balm leaves, dried- 1 tbsp
- Holy basil leaves, dried- 1 tbsp
- Ginger, thinly sliced- 1inch
- Cinnamon stick-1
- Fennel seeds, powdered- ½ tsp
- Black pepper whole-2
- Turmeric powder- ¼ tsp
- Honey- 1 tsp (Optional)
Method:
- In a kettle, add two cups of water and boil it on medium heat.
- Add the ginger, cinnamon stick, holy basil leaves, and lemon balm leaves.
- Simmer the mixture for five to seven minutes over low heat.
- After adding black pepper and fennel seeds and turmeric powder, simmer for two more minutes.
- If preferred, whisk in honey after straining the tea into a cup.
- Enjoy your herbal tea that supports the thyroid and gives a calming effect after letting it cool a little.
Nutritional Composition:
- Energy- 30kcal
- Protein- 0.5gm
- Fats- 0.3gm
Nutritional Benefits:
- Ginger is packed with essential antioxidants and bioactive compounds namely gingerol that helps in reduction of inflammation in the body.
- Basil, Cinnamon and fennel seeds helps in boosting immunity and alleviate inflammation especially associated with thyroid health.
Abbreviations used:
- tsp- teaspoon
- tbsp.- tablespoon
- gm- gram
- kcal- kilocalories
- ml- milliliter
Disclaimer: Nutritional Values mentioned are approximate and may vary based on serving sizes, ingredients amounts and method of preparation.
