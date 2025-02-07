Thyroid health never tasted this good: 3 must-try easy recipes for energy and balance

Consistent exercise, stress reduction and prompt medical attention are all important components of thyroid wellbeing apart from a healthy diet. Maintaining the thyroid glands optimal function requires paying close attention to all the parameters of health. Eat your way to better metabolism with these 3 thyroid-friendly recipes.(Image by Pixabay)

Improving general health and quality of life can result from knowing about and taking care of this vital gland. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rakshita Mehra, Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Noida, recommended some recipes which support thyroid health:

1. Brazilnut Mini Balls

Serving: 2

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

Brazil nuts, powdered- 50gm

Almonds, finely chopped- 40gm

Sunflower seeds-10gm

Ghee- 5gm

Cardamom powder- ¼ tsp

Coconut, desiccated- 2 tbsp

Cranberry- 10gm

Jaggery- 5 gm

Method:

Take a pan and dry roast the coconut until a soothing aroma comes. Keep it aside and lightly roast the finely chopped Brazil nuts and sunflower seeds for two minutes in the same pan.

In another pan, melt the jaggery in a small amount of ghee. Add the roasted coconut, brazilnuts and sunflower seeds in the pan.

Sprinkle the cardamom powder. Mix well and keep stirring until sticky.

Cool down the mixture and shape into medium size balls.

Roll the balls again in coconut powder for extra texture and flavour.

Nutritional Composition (1 ball):

Energy- 150kcal

Protein- 10gm

Fats- 10gm

Nutritional benefits:

Brazil nuts are high in selenium which plays a crucial role in maintaining thyroid health.

Coconut is packed with healthy fats that keeps metabolism intact and enhance energy levels

Coconut is one of the best foods for thyroid patients, be it raw coconut or coconut oil. It improves slow and sluggish metabolism. Coconut contains MCFAs i.e. medium chain fatty acids and MTCs i.e. Medium chain triglycerides in abundance which helps improve metabolism.(Image by Pixabay)

2. Chickpea tacos

Serving: 1

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Chickpeas, cooked- 100gm

Yoghurt- 50gm

Onion, finely chopped- 30gm

Tomato, chopped- 30gm

Turmeric powder- ½ tsp

Cumin seed powder- ½ tsp

Coriander powder- ½ tsp

Black pepper powder- ¼ tsp

Whole wheat Taco shell- 2

Mustard oil- 1 tsp

Lemon- a dash

Salt- to taste

Avocado slices- 3-4

Pumpkin seeds, roasted- 5 gm

Method:

Take the cooked chickpeas in a large mixing bowl. Add all the spices and condiments along with yoghurt and set aside for marinating for 15 minutes.

Heat oil in a pan and sauté the marinated chickpeas until crispy.

Warm the tortilla and start by layering cooked chickpeas followed by finely chopped onion, tomato and avocado slices.

Sprinkle the roasted pumpkin seeds and drizzle a dash of lemon and a dollop of yoghurt.

Nutritional Composition (1 taco):

Energy- 145kcal

Protein- 20gm

Fats- 15gm

Nutritional benefits:

Chickpeas are high in protein and dietary fiber which keeps us fuller for a longer span of time, as a result boosts the metabolism in body.

Yoghurt being a nutritious source of protein as well as probiotics help in keeping gut health intact.

Chickpeas: Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are rich in protein, fiber, and several vitamins and minerals. They can help improve digestion, support weight management, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. (Unsplash)

3. Basil Herbal Brew

Serving: 2

Cooking Time: 7 minutes

Ingredients:

Lemon balm leaves, dried- 1 tbsp

Holy basil leaves, dried- 1 tbsp

Ginger, thinly sliced- 1inch

Cinnamon stick-1

Fennel seeds, powdered- ½ tsp

Black pepper whole-2

Turmeric powder- ¼ tsp

Honey- 1 tsp (Optional)

Method:

In a kettle, add two cups of water and boil it on medium heat.

Add the ginger, cinnamon stick, holy basil leaves, and lemon balm leaves.

Simmer the mixture for five to seven minutes over low heat.

After adding black pepper and fennel seeds and turmeric powder, simmer for two more minutes.

If preferred, whisk in honey after straining the tea into a cup.

Enjoy your herbal tea that supports the thyroid and gives a calming effect after letting it cool a little.

Nutritional Composition:

Energy- 30kcal

Protein- 0.5gm

Fats- 0.3gm

Nutritional Benefits:

Ginger is packed with essential antioxidants and bioactive compounds namely gingerol that helps in reduction of inflammation in the body.

Basil, Cinnamon and fennel seeds helps in boosting immunity and alleviate inflammation especially associated with thyroid health.

Abbreviations used:

tsp- teaspoon

tbsp.- tablespoon

gm- gram

kcal- kilocalories

ml- milliliter

Disclaimer: Nutritional Values mentioned are approximate and may vary based on serving sizes, ingredients amounts and method of preparation.