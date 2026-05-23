Try this one-pot, high-protein creamy chicken noodles with 51g protein and just 600 calories. Recipe inside

The dish is a one-pot recipe that begins by boiling noodles with fresh aromatics like onion, garlic, and peppers until tender. A signature creamy sauce is created by blending cooked tomatoes , dried chillies, and cashews with a splash of the starchy cooking water. To boost the protein content, air-fried chicken is incorporated into the pan. Here's how you can make it at home:

On May 22, fitness coach Ralston D'Souza, who often tests viral recipes on Instagram, shared a high-protein, creamy chicken noodle recipe with 600 calories, 51g of protein, 16g of fat, and 61g of carbs. The recipe was originally shared by a content creator, Ganesh Mehta.

Eating healthy is easier said than done, especially when you are looking for recipes that provide the right amount of nutrients. Lowering calories while increasing protein, healthy carbs and fat can be a little difficult. But worry not, we have just the recipe for you.

Ingredients Egg noodles (or any other kind) 60g

200g of chicken

1/2 an onion

1/2 a capsicum

One chilli chopped

Two cloves of garlic diced

One tomato

Two dried red chillies

15g cashews

Method Step 1: In a pan, add the uncooked egg noodles along with chopped onions, capsicum, chilli, and garlic.

Step 2: Add one sliced tomato and two dried red chillies to the pan.

Step 3: Add two cups of water (300ml in total).

Step 4: Now, turn on the heat, add some salt, and cover the pan with a lid. Let everything cook until the noodles are tender. It will take about 10 minutes.

Step 5: Once the tomatoes are cooked, remove them and the red chillies, put them into the blender jar, and add 15g (approximately eight pieces) of cashews with a cup of the noodle water. Blend everything into a smooth, creamy sauce.

Step 6: If there is too much water left in the pan while cooking the noodles, drain it. If it gets dry, add a bit more hot water.

Step 7: Now, pour the sauce back into the pan and mix everything well.

Step 8: Take 200g of chicken thigh pieces and marinate them in your choice of seasonings. After one hour, air-fry the chicken pieces.

Step 9: Add the air-fried chicken to the pan. Let the noodles cook on a low flame for five minutes.

Step 10: Finally, sprinkle some mixed herbs on top, and your no-oil, high-protein, creamy noodles are ready.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.