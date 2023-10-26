Navratri is over, but people are still basking in the festivities. The nine-day festival is celebrated every year with a lot of pomp and grandeur. The feminine divinity is celebrated, and each day is dedicated to the avatars of Maa Shakti or Maa Durga. In the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and Odisha, Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja. One of the largest festivals of the country is celebrated with a lot of lights, food, dedication, colours and devotion. The last day of Navratri is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami in West Bengal and the surrounding states. According to the ritual of Vijaya Dashami, after the idol of Maa Durga along with her four children is immersed in the water, people visit their relatives with sweets to celebrate the festival and start the wait for another year. Unique yoghurt recipes to greet your guests this festive season(Pinterest)

One of Bengal's quintessential desserts is Mishti Doi – sweet yoghurt. As we celebrate the aftertaste of the festive season, it is time to welcome the guests at home with these unique yoghurt recipes.

Pina Colada Baked Yogurt

Ingredients:

½ cup chopped pineapple

1 cup thick coconut milk

¼ cup castor sugar

1 cup yogurt

¾ cup condensed milk

Melted pineapple jam as required

Whipped cream for piping

Fresh mint sprigs for garnish

Method:

In a heated nonstick pan, add chopped pineapple, castor sugar, and ½ cup water. After everything is mixed properly, cook it for some time and allow it to cool down completely. In a bowl, take coconut milk, yoghurt and condensed milk. Transfer the mixture in over proof cups and place them in the preheated oven. After it is baked, refrigerate them for two to three hours. To serve, add pineapple jam, whipped cream, cooked pineapple pieces and mint sprigs in the cup and serve.

Saffron Steamed Yoghurt

Ingredients:

1 cup yogurt

¾ cup condensed milk

1 cup fresh cream

A large pinch of saffron

soaked in ¼ cup warm milk

¼ cup melted white chocolate

8-10 pistachios, blanched, peeled and slivered

Dried rose petals for sprinkling

A pinch of saffron strands

1 fresh strawberry, vertically quartered

Pistachios powder for sprinkling

Method:

In a bowl, add yoghurt, condensed milk, fresh cream and soaked saffron and whisk together and pour in small serving glasses. Then cover the glasses with aluminum foil. Then steam these glasses for about eight to ten minutes. To make the chocolate garnish, spread white chocolate on a plastic sheet and sprinkle pistachios, dried rose petals and saffron strands. Then cover the plastic sheet with another plastic sheet and roll the rolling pin on it. Set the chocolate in the refrigerator. After the glasses are steamed, refrigerate them for one or two hours. Garnish the glasses with the chocolate, strawberry quarters and sprinkle pistachios powder and serve.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

