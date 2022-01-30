Vegan Spicy Pumpkin Cappuccino is perfect winter coffee recipe to enjoy Sunday

Ask us what winter dreams are made of and we will quip “spiced coffee” and if are like us, we got a sweet treat for you in the form of Vegan Spicy Pumpkin Cappuccino recipe to let you make the most of this Sunday. Coffee shops are one of the most favourite hangout places during weekends in fall and winter seasons but why head out amid Covid-19 when you can satisfy caffeine needs by polishing your barista skills at home with an easy DIY recipe of Vegan Spicy Pumpkin Cappuccino?

This recipe is a vegan and healthier option which you should try making at home this winter season as it is tasty, delicious and very simple to give a festive feeling along with being packed with the benefits of a vegan diet that includes lower risk of cardiovascular disease, better digestion and clearer skin.

A vegan diet means giving up on consuming animal products including meat, eggs and even dairy and other animal-derived substances. Veganism is a growing trend across the world with individuals becoming more conscious and concerned about their eating habits over a period of time.

Vegan dishes come packed with benefits of a plant-based diet. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.

As per another clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins.

On that note, take your coffee cravings and teleport to a unicorn island by whipping up a glass of Vegan Spicy Pumpkin Cappuccino. Check out its easy recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

30ml espresso (also can try Moka pot coffee)

200ml almond milk

3 tsp pumpkin puree

15ml honey

Nutmeg (pinch of)

Cinnamon 1 stick

Whipped cream

Method:

In a pan take almond milk, honey, pumpkin purée, cinnamon stick and nutmeg and boil it in medium heat. Once the milk starts boiling, remove it from the fire and also remove the cinnamon stick. Pour milk mixture into a French press and just push and pull the plunger for 6-8 times to get nice silky and smooth texture foam.

Take a shot of espresso or Moka pot coffee into a serving mug, pour the milk with foam over espresso. Make sure you get thick layer of milk foam top, if you can’t manage to get it by pouring then just scoop it with a help of spoon For garnish, add whipped cream on the top and sprinkle some freshly grated nutmeg.

(Recipe: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer)

Benefits:

From lowering the risk of developing depression to dramatically reducing suicide risk, coffee got it all sorted. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of both liver and colorectal cancer as a few studies showed that those who drank 4–5 cups of coffee per day had a 15% lower risk of colorectal cancer and a 40% lower risk of liver cancer.

Drinking coffee before sleeping for a short period of time affects adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep and increases brain’s capacity to receive caffeine. Before taking a 15–20 minutes nap, not before bed though, experts propose consuming caffeine right before falling asleep.

An 18 studies review on 457,922 people revealed that each daily cup of coffee was associated with a 7% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. Coffee drinkers enjoy even a lower risk of premature death, as per a 20-year study which revealed that individuals with type 2 diabetes, who drank coffee, had a 30% lower risk of death and a few other studies found that consuming the beverage was linked with a 26% decreased risk of death in women and a 20% reduced risk of death in men, over 18–24 years.

Almond milk is not only low in calories but also dairy-free, nutritious and may reduce the risk of heart disease. While unsweetened almond milk doesn't raise blood sugar, enriched almond milk may strengthen your bones as it is high in vitamin D.

It is ideal for those following a vegan lifestyle, as well as for those who suffer from lactose intolerance and dairy allergies. Packed with impeccable health benefits, almond milk is low in fat and cuts the risk of high cholesterol.

Pumpkin is a weight-loss friendly food courtesy its low calorie count and is packed with vitamins which may boost immunity. It is highly nutritious and very high in beta-carotene, a carotenoid that our body turns into vitamin A.

It contains antioxidants like alpha-carotene, beta-carotene and beta-cryptoxanthin which can neutralize free radicals and stop them from damaging the body cells and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. The impressive nutrient profile of pumpkin has been linked to strong eyesight as our body ages.