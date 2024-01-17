Veganuary 2024: Delicious and healthy tofu recipes to try in January
Veganuary 2024: Tofu is a vegan superfood rich in amino acids, calcium and vitamins. Here are lip-smacking tofu recipes you must try this month.
January is Veganuary, a time to indulge in all things vegan and reaping the goodness and amazing benefits of plant-based foods. A vegan way of life also has protective effect for your health as demonstrated by several studies that claim a plan-based diet can decrease risk of cardiovascular illnesses, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease among a host of other chronic diseases. Veganism has also been associated with lower cholesterol and better weight management. In the world of vegan dishes, tofu holds a prominent place considering it is a rich source of protein and a storehouse of important vitamins and minerals that can fuel your body well and equip it to fight diseases. Tofu has all nine essential amino acids and is a good source of iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and various vitamins, including vitamin E and B vitamins. (Also read | World Tofu Day 2023: 4 must-try mouthwatering tofu recipes to delight your taste buds)
Low in saturated fat and cholesterol-free, tofu can also boost your heart health. The isoflavones found in tofu have been associated with a lower risk of heart disease. Tofu is rich in calcium and contains important minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. These nutrients are essential for bone health and warding off risk of osteoporosis.
On the occasion of Veganuary, here are easy-to-make tofu recipes that can also improve your energy levels and nourish your body well.
1. Soy Glazed Tofu
(Recipe by Chef Pawan Kumar, The Park Hotel)
Ingredients
250 gm tofu
50 gm cornstarch
3 garlic cloves
5 tbsp soy sauce
3 tbsp apple vinegar
30 gm brown sugar
5 gm sesame seed
Method
1. Cut the tofu into cubes.
2. Place the tofu into a deep bowl and add cornstarch. Toss till all the tofu has a thin layer of cornstarch. Add more cornstarch if needed.
3. Cook the tofu cubes over medium-high heat until all sides are golden brown, around 8 minutes. Remove the tofu from the skillet and set aside. Repeat the same with the remaining batch of tofu.
4. Add chopped garlic to the skillet (add more oil if needed) and cook over medium-high heat for about 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside.
5. Mix the soy sauce, apple vinegar, vegetable stock cube and brown sugar in a bowl. Set aside.
6. Take a cup and add 2 tbsp of cornstarch with 2 tbsp cold water. Stir until combined and set aside. Add a bit more of cold water if needed.
7. Add the soy mixture to the skillet with the cooked garlic and get it to boil.
8. Finally, add the tofu cubes and stir until the tofu is covered with the sweet soy glaze.
9. Garnish with sesame seed and serve with stir-fry vegetables and crisp kimchee salad
2. Balinese Vegan Curry
(Recipe by Chef Ravish Mukri, Ditas, Lower Parel)
Ingredients
Curry paste
Whole peeled garlic
Red thai chili
Lemon leaf
Lemongrass
Red onion
Madras curry powder
Sugar
Red thai curry paste
Coconut milk
Fennel powder
White pepper powder
Salt
Olive oil
For the curry:
Boiled Shiitake mushroom
Pineapple
Water chestnut
Bamboo shoot
Broccoli
Baby potatoes
Tofu (optional)
Serving:
Jasmine rice
Side salad
Method
- To prepare the curry paste, sauté garlic, Red Thai chili, lemon leaf, lemongrass, red onion, Madras curry powder, sugar, Red Thai curry paste, coconut milk, fennel powder, white pepper powder, and salt in a pan with olive oil.
- Once the ingredients are well-cooked and aromatic, blend them into a smooth paste.
- For the curry, combine boiled shiitake mushrooms, pineapple, water chestnut, bamboo shoot, broccoli, baby potatoes, and tofu (if using) in a large pot. Add the prepared curry paste and cook until the vegetables are tender and the flavours meld.
- Serve the curry hot with jasmine rice and a fresh side salad.
3. Tofu Artichoke Salad
(Recipe by Chef Hitesh Shanbhag, Neuma)
Ingredients
Lolo Rosso lettuce: 40 gm
Rocket lettuce: 40 gm
Iceberg lettuce: 40gm
Tofu cubes: 60 gm
Sesame dressing: 20 ml
Roasted cashew nuts: 15gm
Red radish: Few slices
Red chilli slice: 2 gm
Avocado slice: 1/4 avocado
Roasted sesame seeds: 2 gm
Grilled artichoke: 40 gm
White sesame dressing
White sesame seeds: 100 gm
Red wine vinegar: 30 ml
Sesame oil: 100 ml
Dijon mustard: 50 gm
Salt: 5 gm
Olive oil: 200 ml
Method
- Take a mixing bowl.
- Combine all the lettuces in equal portions.
- Add sesame dressing in the bowl and mix the lettuce in the dressing.
- Add tofu and artichoke in the mixture and plate.
- Cut avocado into thin slices for garnish.
- Add roasted sesame, cashew nuts, red chilli slice, red radish as garnish from top.