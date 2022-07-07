World Chocolate Day: Resistance is futile...

As American actor Mariska Hargitay once said, “Chocolate is the first luxury. It has so many things wrapped up in it – the deliciousness in the moment, childhood memories, and that grin-inducing feeling of getting a reward for being good!”

What makes it everyone’s favourite is not just its taste but also its versatility. So, forget worrying about calories and indulge in some chocolaty goodness:

Chocolate fudge

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

Ingredients:

350 gm chopped chocolate

400 gm condensed milk

2 tbsp melted salted butter

1/4 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Procedure:

- Transfer the chopped chocolate into a heat-proof bowl and melt it completely using microwave or a double-boiler.

- Once the chocolate is completely melted, add the condensed milk and butter to it.

- Mix it all using a spatula. After it comes together, add the walnuts.

- Transfer the mix to a properly lined 6x6 inches square pan and let it set in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours.

- Once it sets, take the fudge out of the pan and cut it into equal pieces using a sharp knife.

- Dust some cocoa powder on top and your chocolate fudge is ready to serve.

- By Rachita Seth, founder-owner, SugarPlum by Rachita

Chocolate Blood Bath

CHOCOLATE BLOOD BATH

Ingredients:

Chocolate brownie

Chocolate sponge

Hot chocolate sauce

Chocolate mousse

Chocolate ice cream

Gooey chocolate

Whipped cream, chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce and nuts for garnish

Procedure:

- Place the brownie, sponge and hot chocolate sauce in the serving tub (or bowl) and heat it in the microwave.

- Top it off with chocolate mousse, chocolate ice cream and gooey chocolate.

- Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce and nuts, and serve.

- By Shamsul Wahid, group executive chef, Impresario Handmade Restaurants

Crunchy Chocolate Biscoff Milkshake

CRUNCHY CHOCOLATE BISCOFF MILKSHAKE

Ingredients:

1 cup full-fat milk

1 tbsp Biscoff spread

2 Biscoff cookies

50 gm dark chocolate

1 cup ice cubes

Procedure:

- Chop the dark chocolate.

- Heat the milk and pour it over the chopped chocolate and let it rest for one minute.

- Stir to combine and allow it to cool fully.

- Add the chocolate milk and rest of the ingredients into a blender and blend on high for 30 seconds to a minute.

- Pour into a glass of your choice. Top it with some more chocolate and Biscoff spread and serve chilled.

- By Jasreen Kaur, co-founder, Chandigarh Bakery

Salted Caramel Bon Bon

SALTED CARAMEL BON BON

Ingredients:

500 gm Callebaut milk chocolate

150 gm cream

10 gm butter

100 gm sugar

4 gm sea salt

20 gm cocoa butter

3-4 gm metallic dust

Procedure:

- Take a saucepan, add sugar and caramelise it on a medium flame.

- Once it’s caramelised, add cream and mix it well. Add 200gm milk chocolate to this mixture.

- When the mixture comes to room temperature, add soft butter and sea salt. Mix well.

- Melt 300gm milk chocolate and temper it.

- Take a chocolate mould, coat it with metallic dust and cocoa butter with an airbrush and rest it until dry.

- Pour the tempered chocolate into the mould and remove the excess. Rest it until the chocolate sets.

- Add the salted caramel ganache to it with a piping bag.

- Pour melted chocolate into it and clear all the excess.

- Rest it for 3 to 4 hours then remove from the mould.

- By Rahul Chahar, pastry chef, Vivanta

Chocolate Cake

CHOCOLATE CAKE

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 cup white granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup boiling water

Procedure:

- Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease round pan with butter and line the base with parchment paper.

- Sift together the flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Whisk in sugar. Add eggs, milk, oil and vanilla extract.

- Whisk well to combine until lump free. Pour boiling water into the batter. Mix well.

- Pour the batter into the cake pan and bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

- Let it cool completely. Add chocolate buttercream frosting/ganache/marshmallow fluff or any other frosting of your choice and serve.

- By Niloufer S, a home baker

