World Chocolate Day: Resistance is futile...

As American actor Mariska Hargitay once said, “Chocolate is the first luxury
What makes chocolate everyone’s favourite is not just its taste but also its versatility. (HT Photos)
Updated on Jul 07, 2022 01:12 PM IST
BySubhashree Nanda

As American actor Mariska Hargitay once said, “Chocolate is the first luxury. It has so many things wrapped up in it – the deliciousness in the moment, childhood memories, and that grin-inducing feeling of getting a reward for being good!”

What makes it everyone’s favourite is not just its taste but also its versatility. So, forget worrying about calories and indulge in some chocolaty goodness:

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

Ingredients:

350 gm chopped chocolate

400 gm condensed milk

2 tbsp melted salted butter

1/4 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Procedure:

- Transfer the chopped chocolate into a heat-proof bowl and melt it completely using microwave or a double-boiler.

- Once the chocolate is completely melted, add the condensed milk and butter to it.

- Mix it all using a spatula. After it comes together, add the walnuts.

- Transfer the mix to a properly lined 6x6 inches square pan and let it set in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours.

- Once it sets, take the fudge out of the pan and cut it into equal pieces using a sharp knife.

- Dust some cocoa powder on top and your chocolate fudge is ready to serve.

- By Rachita Seth, founder-owner, SugarPlum by Rachita

CHOCOLATE BLOOD BATH

Ingredients:

Chocolate brownie

Chocolate sponge

Hot chocolate sauce

Chocolate mousse

Chocolate ice cream

Gooey chocolate

Whipped cream, chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce and nuts for garnish

Procedure:

- Place the brownie, sponge and hot chocolate sauce in the serving tub (or bowl) and heat it in the microwave.

- Top it off with chocolate mousse, chocolate ice cream and gooey chocolate.

- Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce and nuts, and serve.

- By Shamsul Wahid, group executive chef, Impresario Handmade Restaurants

CRUNCHY CHOCOLATE BISCOFF MILKSHAKE

Ingredients:

1 cup full-fat milk

1 tbsp Biscoff spread

2 Biscoff cookies

50 gm dark chocolate

1 cup ice cubes

Procedure:

- Chop the dark chocolate.

- Heat the milk and pour it over the chopped chocolate and let it rest for one minute.

- Stir to combine and allow it to cool fully.

- Add the chocolate milk and rest of the ingredients into a blender and blend on high for 30 seconds to a minute.

- Pour into a glass of your choice. Top it with some more chocolate and Biscoff spread and serve chilled.

- By Jasreen Kaur, co-founder, Chandigarh Bakery

SALTED CARAMEL BON BON

Ingredients:

500 gm Callebaut milk chocolate

150 gm cream

10 gm butter

100 gm sugar

4 gm sea salt

20 gm cocoa butter

3-4 gm metallic dust

Procedure:

- Take a saucepan, add sugar and caramelise it on a medium flame.

- Once it’s caramelised, add cream and mix it well. Add 200gm milk chocolate to this mixture.

- When the mixture comes to room temperature, add soft butter and sea salt. Mix well.

- Melt 300gm milk chocolate and temper it.

- Take a chocolate mould, coat it with metallic dust and cocoa butter with an airbrush and rest it until dry.

- Pour the tempered chocolate into the mould and remove the excess. Rest it until the chocolate sets.

- Add the salted caramel ganache to it with a piping bag.

- Pour melted chocolate into it and clear all the excess.

- Rest it for 3 to 4 hours then remove from the mould.

- By Rahul Chahar, pastry chef, Vivanta

CHOCOLATE CAKE

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 cup white granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup boiling water

Procedure:

- Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease round pan with butter and line the base with parchment paper.

- Sift together the flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Whisk in sugar. Add eggs, milk, oil and vanilla extract.

- Whisk well to combine until lump free. Pour boiling water into the batter. Mix well.

- Pour the batter into the cake pan and bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

- Let it cool completely. Add chocolate buttercream frosting/ganache/marshmallow fluff or any other frosting of your choice and serve.

- By Niloufer S, a home baker

    Subhashree Nanda

    Subhashree Nanda is a Senior Content Producer. She edits for HT City, Punjab, J&K-Himachal and Haryana news desk of Hindustan Times. She occasionally writes on lifestyle, culture, etc.

July 07, 2022
