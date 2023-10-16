World Food Day 2023: 3 mouthwatering global dishes you can easily prepare in your kitchen

World Food Day is celebrated every year on October 16 to raise awareness and take action on the critical issues related to food and nutrition. It is also an excellent opportunity to celebrate the rich diversity of cuisines from around the world and to appreciate the role that food plays in our lives. As the world becomes more interconnected, the lines between different tastes, cultures and cooking techniques are becoming increasingly blurred. From Mexican tacos to Chinese noodles or Indian sweets, you can now enjoy any delicacy anywhere in the world. Let's celebrate World Food Day by exploring and preparing international dishes in your own kitchen. These dishes offer a taste of different cultures and traditions, highlighting the universal language of food that unites us all. (Also read: World Food Day 2023: Date, history, significance ) World Food Day: 3 delicious global dishes you can easily prepare in your kitchen

Three mouthwatering global dishes that will transport your taste buds to different corners of the globe

1. Open Face Mushroom Fajita

(Recipe by Chef Siddharth Parab)

Open Face Mushroom Fajita(Chef Siddharth Parab)

Ingredients:

30 grams of spices (chili powder, cumin, paprika, coriander, salt, and pepper)

200 grams of a mix of fresh button mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, and shimeji mushrooms

50 grams of assorted veggies (bell peppers, onions, garlic, cilantro)

50 ml of Olive oil

1 Lime

1 Flour tortilla

Cilantro Pesto-

50 grams of Sour cream

80 grams of fresh cilantro

5 grams of garlic

5 ml of lemon juice

10 grams of pine nuts

2 grams of salt

50 ml of olive oil

Method:

1. In a food processor, combine fresh cilantro, garlic, lemon juice, pine nuts, and salt.

2. Gradually add olive oil while processing until a smooth paste is formed. Set aside.

3. In a saucepan, sauté the mix of mushrooms and assorted veggies until they start to soften.

4. Sprinkle the homemade fajita seasoning over the sautéed mixture.

5. Drizzle olive oil over the mixture and toss well to coat.

6. Continue cooking until the mushrooms are thoroughly cooked and the veggies are tender.

7. Warm the flour tortilla in a dry skillet or microwave.

8. Place the warm tortilla on a plate.

9. Spread the sautéed mushroom and veggie mixture over the tortilla.

10. Garnish the dish with dollops of sour cream.

11. Drizzle cilantro pesto over the top for added flavor.

12. Serve your delicious Open Face Mushroom Fajita

2. Vegan Shepherd’s Pie

(Recipe by Chef Vishwanath Narake)

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie(Chef Vishawanth Narke)

Ingredient:

For Potato Topping-

500gm potatoes peeled and quartered

½ cup coconut milk

¼ cup olive oil,

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For Soya Filing

2 tablespoons avocado oil or olive oil

1 large onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 large carrots, peeled and diced

2 celery stalk, diced

250gm soya mince

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 cup veg broth

1½ tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, finely chopped

1 cup frozen peas

Method:

1. Place the potatoes in a pot on the stove and cover with cold water.

2. Turn the heat to high and bring to a boil. Cook for 13 to 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft when pierced with a fork.

3. Drain the potatoes in a colander, then return to the pot. Add the coconut milk, olive oil, salt and pepper and mash until creamy

4. Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). In a large oven-safe sauté pan, heat the oil on medium heat.

5. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for a minute. Then add the diced carrots, diced celery, and soya.

6. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until the soya is browned. Use your spatula to break up the soya while cooking.

7. Drain the fat from the pan and add the broth, tomato paste, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper. Simmer for about 5 minutes, until the sauce is slightly thickened

8. Add the frozen peas and stir together. Turn off the stove and use the back of your spatula to flatten the soya mixture into a single layer

9. Dollop the mashed potatoes on top of the soya and use a spoon or spatula to spread it flat to the edges. If desired, create texture in the potato topping with a spoon or fork.

10. Bake the shepherd's pie until slightly golden, about 25 to 30 minutes. You can broil the top for 1 to 2 minutes as well.

3. Chicken Tagine

(Recipe by Chef Daniel Hillier, Complex Executive, Al Habtoor City Hotel Dubai)

Chicken Tagine(Chef Daniel Hillier)

Ingredients:

Saffron- 1 Gm

Potato Wedges -200 Gm

Carrot Wedges- 100 Gm

Green Zuccni Wedges- 80 Gm

White Onion- 1 Medium Size

Lemon Pickel- 100 Gm

Salt To Taste

Green Olives-100 Gm

Prunes 50 Gm

Dry Apricots- 50 Gm

Rose Water- 200 Ml

Cinnamon Powder- 5 Gm

Garlic Powder 10 Gm

Ginger Powder 10 Gm

Olive Oil 200 Ml

Baby Chicken (Cut ¼) Skin Off 2 Kg

Lemon 2pc

Paprika Powder 20 Gm

Vegetable Stock 400 Ml

Parsley 5 Gm

Method:

1. Take a mixing bowl add saffron, garlic powder, ginger powder, olive oil, paprika powder, lemon pickle and salt mix all the ingredients until it combines.

2. Take baby chicken apply above spice marinatoin and keep inside the chiller, rest the chicken for two hours.

3. Take a sauce pan add rose water, cinnamon powder, dry apricot and dry prune and boil all the ingredients until it become soft, once its ready keep it a side.

4. Slice white onion into juliennes, take a cooking pan, in a medium heat add olive oil onion make like a bed arrange marinated chicken on top of the onion cook in a medium heat covering with aluminum foil cook for 20 min.

5. Remove the chicken from the heat add all the vegetables, potato, green olives, carrots, zucchini, lemon wedges.

6. Add vegetable stock mix all the ingredients, start cooking again for 20 min with aluminum foil, once tagine is cooked keep it a side.

7. Remove tagine from the pan arrange in a serving platter garnish with parsley apricot and prune.

