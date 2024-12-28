10 marriage mistakes to avoid according to relationship therapist: 'If you really want to be happy together, never...'

A happy marriage takes a lot of work, but it is so worth it. Ask content couples why they think their relationships work, and they will all list different reasons, like they really talk to each other and hear what their partners have to say. Also read | 8 things to consider if you are dating to marry: 'Don't get physical until...' Never bring up the past, even in small fights or arguments, with your husband or wife. (Pexels)

But according to relationship coach and author Javal Bhatt, there are some common mistakes you can avoid if you do not wish to be unhappily married or have minor marital issues.

In a recent Instagram post, he listed 10 marriage mistakes to avoid:

‘Never be overly possessive’

1. Never marry out of age, society or parental pressure because then most people are living unhappy lives or getting divorced or having extyra-marital affairs.

2. Never give away the remote control, and involve your parents, sisters, brothers, and friends in controlling your marriage.

3. Giving space and freedom is great, but don't let it become so much that it makes your partner wonder whether you really love them. Balance.

4. Never be only partners. Be great friends so you can comfort each other by sharing everything fearlessly.

5. Never be overly possessive. It makes the partner feel caged.

‘Never bring up the past’

6. Never start taking your partner for granted just because you are married now. A long-lasting and happy relationship needs constant effort and quality time.

7. Never blame each other. Have open and honest communication without blaming.

8. Never start hiding things from each other. This leads to dishonesty and, eventually, cheating.

9. Never bring up the past, even in small fights or arguments. The past is past; burn it if you really want to be happy together.

10. Never disrespect each other's parents and family.

