3-year-olds should brush teeth, eat breakfast, go to school: Sudha Murty on habits becoming part of ‘DNA’

Nominated MP Sudha Murty on Friday shared a big advice for parents of young kids. Her simple but powerful appeal to parents and the government to take early childhood education seriously struck a chord with many. “All parents should have it in their DNA children at age 3 get up, brush teeth, have breakfast and go to school," Murty said. Sudha Murty also called for improved Anganwadi centres and a focus on building essential life skills, not just academic pressure, to shape future generations.(Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

She said that the habit of going to school should begin early, not for academic pressure, but to build routine, discipline and confidence in young children. According to her, these early years shape how a child thinks, learns and interacts with the world.

“Anything we do every day becomes part of DNA,” Murty said, emphasising how good habits from an early age become permanent later. Watch the viral clip:

ALSO READ | Sudha Murty urges govt to make Vande Mataram singing compulsory in schools

She was speaking while moving a private member’s resolution that urges the government to make free and compulsory Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) for children between the ages of three and six. At present, the Constitution guarantees free education only from ages six to 14. Murty suggested that this right should be extended to younger children as well, reported news agency PTI.

"Children are our future. They are the rising Sun. Their early education should benefit their life. Hence I request through you sir to our government to consider amending our Constitution to give fundamental right to education from 6 to 14 years to 3 to 14 years," she said, as quoted by the agency.

ALSO READ | Former Bengaluru top cop backs Sudha, Narayana Murthy's decision to opt out of caste survey

Explaining why early education matters, Murty pointed to research highlighted in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. She said that nearly 85 per cent of a child’s brain develops before the age of six, making the period between three and eight years extremely important. Skills like communication, emotional balance, curiosity and social behaviour take shape during this time.

Murty stressed that sending a three-year-old to school does not mean pushing books or exams. Instead, it helps children learn simple life habits, waking up on time, eating properly, meeting other children and listening to teachers.

The resolution also called for improving Anganwadi centres and strengthening training and support for early childhood educators, so that quality care and learning reach children from all backgrounds, not just those who can afford private pre-schools.

ALSO READ | Sudha Murty calls for training and examination for teachers every three years

“Their market has crossed ₹25,000 crore. Fees range from ₹30,000 to ₹2 lakh. The middle class is somehow managing to teach their children in private schools but the poor in the country cannot afford private play school. They are dependent on Anganwadi. Therefore reform in Anganwadi is not optional but an imperative thing for the nation,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)