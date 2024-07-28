As the scorching sun continues to engulf the country, parents are increasingly finding themselves in turmoil, perusing multiple websites and platforms to find ways to keep their children entertained indoors. Although, in the not-so-distant past, this certainly wasn’t a serious problem since the summer heat did allow children to indulge in outdoor activities without taking a toll on their health. Beating summer heatwaves with indoor toys: Creative indoor activities to keep kids engaged during extreme summer heat (Photo by HoneyKids Asia)

However, the current heatwave, soaring temperature and harsh humidity have undoubtedly made outdoor play impossible by not only taking away the energy and enthusiasm to play but also posing significant health risks. Against this backdrop, parents are faced with the dilemma of finding innovative indoor activities that surpass video games and online portals and are designed to keep their children entertained, and mentally stimulated during the summers.

Having understood that indoor play has become more about watching online videos and playing online games, fun and creative education brands are actively tapping into this segment by incorporating indoor play with learning, dispelling all doubt worrying parents. Given that playfulness is the most important quality of truly impactful education, new and emerging indoor toys lie at the intersection of fun, educational value and playfulness which ignites curiosity, develops creativity and helps children hone their critical thinking skills.

STEM kits

Play is not only the most natural way to learn and survive but is also the most comprehensive form of learning, given that it is based on curiosity. Having said that, STEM kits are more than just indoor toys; they are learning spaces and experiences crafted to get children curious about complex concepts like Science and Technology by offering them an inside look into the concepts that build our world. Unlike the conventional indoor toys designed merely for entertainment, STEM kits invigorate children to navigate through difficult questions by allowing them to experiment with tools like sensors, motors, softwares, etc.

Since children are keen on staying away from learning and books, especially during their summer breaks, STEM kits offer experiences to children in a way that they perceive as play, nurturing a deep understanding of creativity, curiosity, cognitive skills, and problem-solving abilities. In fact, recent stats estimate that 80% of jobs in the future will require STEM skills. Subsequently, this positions STEM kits as intuitive play facilitators by enabling learning about abstract and hard concepts such as Coding, AI and ML, Electronics, Mechanics and others .

Playing with STEM kits presents an opportunity to develop skills that are critical for success by dispelling self-doubt whilst encouraging confidence and grit. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Abbas, Founder of Blix Education, shared, “STEM education is an inclusive, multifaceted, and future-ready approach that encourages critical thinking, collaboration, and creative problem-solving. STEAM embeds innovation with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math to help students tackle real-world challenges. Against rising global challenges, STEM builds a future-ready generation equipped to build sustainable solutions, driving success in an ever-evolving workforce.”

DIY kits

As soon as summer arrives, it becomes difficult to keep children entertained indoors. According to Deepti Sharma, Director of ThinkerPlace, “DIY educational toys transform hot days into endless fun as well as learning. These toys engage kids in hands-on activities boosting creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. DIY toys spanning from building models to crafting art offers hours of indoor entertainment, whilst supporting developmental growth.”

Indoor activities also provide wonderful family bonding moments. Parents and children can collaborate on projects, creating memories, strengthening relationships and increasing serotonin levels. By completing a project, kids experience a sense of accomplishment which bolsters their self-esteem and confidence. These DIY kits ensure that children without being outdoors are entertained, learning, and growing, added Deepti Sharma.

Indoor toys have evolved beyond digital screens with the advent of STEAM and DIY kits that not only empathise with the child’s experience but also make play innovative, educational and impactful. As children continue to experiment with STEAM and DIY kits, they are more likely to feel entertained as they will break the boundaries of ideation and creation by building robust machines.

At the same time, these new indoor play and learning activities are a perfect escape from searing heat, whilst ensuring every child in the country has access to indoor toys that are both fun and educational.