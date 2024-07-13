When considering lifestyle changes for better health, exercise and diet often take center stage however, there is another critical aspect that deserves equal attention yet is often overlooked: your relationships. If you're aiming for a healthier and longer life, understanding the impact of interpersonal connections on your well-being is essential. Beyond diet and exercise: Why relationships may be the ‘missing link’ in our quest for a longer and healthier life (Image by N-Y-C from Pixabay)

Beyond Diet and Exercise: Prioritising Relationships in Your Path to Wellness

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Taylor Elizabeth, Emotional Intelligence and Etiquette Coach, shared, “As social beings, we naturally gravitate towards forming bonds with others. We've all experienced the uplifting feeling of being surrounded by supportive friends or family. It shouldn’t be surprising, then, that better relationships lead to greater happiness. Yet, this aspect is often sidelined in discussions about health and wellness. If you are serious about health and wellness, I encourage you to consider this aspect as extensive research underscores the link between strong social networks and extended lifespans.”

How can relationships affect your health?

Taylor Elizabeth revealed, “Loneliness and social isolation have been associated with various health risks, including inflammation, compromised immune function, and conditions like hypertension and obesity. In today's world, where virtual interactions often dominate, integrating healthy relationships into our health and lifestyle considerations is crucial. Research suggests that strong social ties can lower stress levels, reducing susceptibility to chronic ailments like heart disease and depression.”

Emotional support provides individuals with stress relief

Emotional support isn't just a comforting presence; it's a powerful antidote to stress. Taylor Elizabeth advised, “When life throws challenges our way, having a robust support system can make all the difference. Whether it's friends, family, or a significant other, their understanding and encouragement act as a shield against stress and adversity. Their unwavering support doesn't just soothe our troubled minds; it also reduces the impact of stress hormones, creating a sanctuary of security and well-being in our lives.”

Positive and productive relationships may influence our choices as well

The influence of relationships extends far beyond mere comfort. Taylor Elizabeth explained, “Positive and productive connections have the remarkable ability to shape our choices and behaviors. When we surround ourselves with individuals who prioritize health and wellness, something transformative happens. Whether it's sharing invigorating workouts, preparing nutritious meals together, or simply offering words of encouragement, these relationships become catalysts for positive change. In the presence of such supportive influences, we're inspired to adopt healthier habits, paving the way for a more vibrant and fulfilling life.”

As you reflect on the impact of relationships on your well-being, it's natural to consider where to direct your efforts for the greatest benefit. Taylor Elizabeth elaborated, “This introspective question invites you to delve deeper into the core areas that contribute to a healthier, more fulfilling life. In my practice, I've witnessed individuals struggling with stress due to an inability to assert themselves or set boundaries. Many find themselves in situations where their voices are ignored, leading to anxiety and frustration. Addressing these challenges requires cultivating emotional intelligence and communication skills. By recognising their needs and communicating them effectively, individuals can navigate relationships with confidence and build healthier dynamics.”

Investing in emotional intelligence and communication not only enhances the quality of connections but also empowers individuals to safeguard their well-being. Taylor Elizabeth suggested, “By setting boundaries and advocating for themselves, they foster resilience and cultivate meaningful relationships. As The Elegance Advisor, I'm dedicated to helping individuals enhance their interpersonal skills. By developing self-awareness, empathy, and effective communication, my clients proactively support their well-being through enriched relationships. Embracing emotional intelligence and communication is essential for building enduring connections and navigating life's challenges with clarity and empathy. As we pursue longevity and vitality, let's not overlook the profound influence of relationships on our health. Cultivating meaningful connections not only promotes longevity but also brings joy, fulfillment, and resilience to our lives. So, as you embark on your journey towards a healthier lifestyle, remember to nurture your relationships—they're the cornerstone of well-being.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Luke Coutinho, Integrative Lifestyle Expert, shared, “When I speak to my end-of-life patients, they do not talk about the wealth they accumulated, the positions at work, or the awards they won. What do they speak about? The people they love, deep and meaningful relationships, happy memories, the relationships they could mend, and what they could do better for their loved ones. A study analysing data from over 300,000 individuals revealed that having strong relationships increased the likelihood of survival by 50%. It also highlighted that the risk of death due to a lack of social connection was roughly equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day and consuming excessive alcohol.”

He added, “Another study, The Harvard Study of Adult Development, one of the longest-running studies of adult life, found that close relationships - more than money or fame - are what keep people happy throughout their lives. The researchers concluded that strong relationships help to delay mental and physical decline and are better predictors of long and happy lives than social class, IQ, or even genes.”

Yes, relationships might be the missing link in our quest for a longer and healthier life. Luke Coutinho elaborated why -

Close relationships can reduce stress, lower the risk of depression and anxiety, and provide the emotional support you need.

Engaging with people in meaningful conversations can stimulate cognitive function and lower the risk of cognitive decline.

Strong social ties are linked to better cardiovascular health and a stronger immune system. They give you the strength to cope with life's curveballs.

Research has consistently shown that people with strong social connections tend to live longer.

Human beings are social animals which is why we need close and emotionally intimate relationships to feel a sense of belonging and community. This may also explain why loneliness is medically classified as a disease.

How can you build stronger relationships?

Luke Coutinho recommended, “Think of your relationships as bridges. Just like bridges need regular maintenance and checks for wear and tear, your relationships also demand care, attention, time, energy and nurturing.” He highlighted -

One mistake you need to stop making in relationships is having expectations from people. We also place a lot of onuses on those we share relationships with to make us happy or complete us. The bitter truth is, that no one is responsible for your happiness. You are. No one else can complete you. You already are a whole person.

We also place a lot of onuses on those we share relationships with to make us happy or complete us. The bitter truth is, that no one is responsible for your happiness. You are. No one else can complete you. You already are a whole person. Stop feeling entitled. Remember, everyone does not have to like or love you. Most people today don't even like, love, or respect themselves. The change that you need to make is to shift your mindset. For the few people in this world that you find that love, respect, and care - hold them close to your heart like gold. Cherish and nurture those relationships.

Remember, everyone does not have to like or love you. Most people today don't even like, love, or respect themselves. The change that you need to make is to shift your mindset. For the few people in this world that you find that love, respect, and care - hold them close to your heart like gold. Cherish and nurture those relationships. The love of another person does not and should not define you. Nor does it define your value. You have to believe that you are already worthy and valuable.

Nor does it define your value. You have to believe that you are already worthy and valuable. An important ingredient to fulfilling relationships is acceptance . Does this mean you should be a doormat? No. Build healthy boundaries. But remember, nobody is perfect, not even you. First, begin by accepting yourself and your flaws and then show the same grace to others you have a relationship with.

. Does this mean you should be a doormat? No. Build healthy boundaries. But remember, nobody is perfect, not even you. First, begin by accepting yourself and your flaws and then show the same grace to others you have a relationship with. Communicate openly. Be honest and real. Nobody can decode what's going on in your mind. Express your needs and boundaries. Allow space for vulnerabilities and weaknesses and keep your relationships a judgment-free and ego-free space.

Be honest and real. Nobody can decode what's going on in your mind. Express your needs and boundaries. Allow space for vulnerabilities and weaknesses and keep your relationships a judgment-free and ego-free space. Look out for and call out red flags. Don't suppress your emotions to avoid conflict. This can lead to deep-seated resentment and bitterness over time. Address these early and empower yourself to move to action.

You've got one life. Are you making your relationships count?