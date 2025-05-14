Clinical psychologist shares 2 signs you need to end your relationship: ‘They stopped seeing you with compassion’

If someone wants to leave, let them. You must have heard this statement whenever someone is confused about whether to stay in a relationship or not. But how do you know if and when it is time to let go of your relationship and walk out. In a video shared on Instagram on April 15, Dr Aria Campbell-Danesh, a clinical psychologist, shared two signs that indicate it is time to let your partner go. According to Dr Aria, if your partner has stopped taking responsibility for their role in the relationship, then it is time you leave them. (Shutterstock)

The video begins with Dr Aria asking the important question, “If someone wants to leave, let them. But how do you know when it's actually time to open the door?” Then, he goes on to elaborate on the two signs that indicate it is time to leave.

Sign number 1: They shirk away from responsibilities in the relationship

According to Dr Aria, if your partner has stopped taking responsibility for their role in the relationship, then it is time you leave them. “A healthy relationship takes two. If they're no longer willing to reflect, to own their part in conflicts, or to grow alongside you, then the relationship will be doomed to fail,” the psychologist explained.

Sign number 2: They blame you instead of working with you

Secondly, if your partner has stopped seeing you with compassion in the relationship, and instead, they have started blaming you, then the relationship is set for doom. Dr Aria explained, “Instead of asking, ‘How do we fix this together?’ it's become, 'You're the problem.' When someone moves away from understanding to judgment, from being a team to blaming, the relationship will lose its safety. Once they stop looking for solutions with you, they'll start looking for a way out.”

While these are the signs that show it is time to leave your partner, if you want to work on your relationship and want to adopt certain habits that can help you stay with them for even 20 years from now, click here. According to Sam Hughes, a 'mindset and relationship coach' based in the UK, these habits can help you.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.