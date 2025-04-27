Dating coach shares 5 signs ‘they have mentally broken up with you and you are just an option’

In a relationship, there may come a time when we are no longer sure if our partner still loves us. That insecurity can eat away the good parts of a relationship. However, insecurities can stem from the absence of assurance from our partner or subtle changes in their behavoural patterns towards us. Know the signs that can indicate that our partner has mentally broken up with us and are just treating us as an option. (Shutterstock)

On April 26, relationship coach Javal Bhatt shared a post noting down the signs that can indicate that our partner has mentally broken up with us and is just treating us as an option. Also read | 6 advice that can ruin steady relationships: Therapist shares

1. A lot of mood swings

A lot of mood swings for many days or weeks can indicate that the partner is not finding interest in us and are trying to showcase t by maintaining distance from us. This can show up as flares in mood. This can slowly affect the relationship.

2. Short text or no conversations

If the long texts start getting shorter, and they stop sharing small parts of their day with us, t can mean that thy have lost interest in trying to keep the communication going. Without communication, a relationship cannot survive.

3. Sharing excuses for not having time

When they start to always show excuses for not having time, that can mean that they have stopped prioritising us and are preferring to invest their time elsewhere.

4. Ignoring messages

Even when a partner is busy, they can eventually find the time to keep the conversation going. But, when they start to ignore our messages for long days, it can mean that they are losing interest to be with us.

5. Inconsistency

A healthy relationship demands consistency from both partners. However, the hot and cold attitude and inconsistency in their behaviour can mean that they have mentally broken up with us. Also read | 5 tips to correctly apologise after an argument, without compromising your views

What can you do about it?

“Understand, something is wrong. Try to have a clarity once or twice sweetly and calmly. If they are clear, that's good. If they don't understand that means that you're just an option for them or they have already mentally broken up with you. They didn't say but their actions say it clearly,” wrote Javal Bhatt.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.