Is bedtime cuddling the secret to happier relationships? Study reveals benefits that strengthen the bond

Relationship satisfaction is imperative for the longevity of a relationship. Low stress, along with physical and emotional closeness, are key markers of relationship satisfaction. The scientific community is continuously looking for factors that deepen the bond between partners.

A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships revealed one such factor: couples who sleep together and cuddle show lower stress levels, and the emotional security of their relationship improves substantially.

Cuddling at bedtime makes couples feel calm

Sleeping close together helps you feel connected.

The study examined 143 heterosexual couples who had been together for an average of 13 years. They were asked about their sleeping behaviours and how close they slept with their partner in bed, from cuddling and spooning to sleeping face-to-face. The researchers were able to identify patterns from these behaviours. Those who slept closely, cuddling or spooning, had much lower stress and emotional insecurity. It also assures someone who has anxious attachment style in the relationship, easing their stress. Being close to someone while sleeping helps both partners feel comfortable.

Individual sleep style does not matter

Whether you sleep on your side, on your back, or on your stomach, there’s no link between your preferred position and how you sleep with your partner. Moreover, the researchers pointed out an interesting insight that sometimes people even change their regular sleep habits when sleeping with a partner. This shows that the emotional support that comes from being in sync with their partner at bedtime becomes the priority.

The reason behind all these feel-good vibes comes from the release of oxytocin, the ‘feel-good’ hormone connected to bonding. This is probably why cuddling feels so cosy.

So next time you are about to doze off, consider snuggling up a little with your partner, as it may just make both your sleep and your relationship sweeter.

