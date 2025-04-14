Is money ruining your marriage? Study shows the nuances of monetary beliefs and relationship satisfaction

In marriages, miscommunication is one of the biggest problems, often fueling tension and conflict. But one unexpected factor seems to make things even trickier: money. Couples who are on the same page about money have open communication.(Shutterstock)

A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships revealed that couples who are too focused on money tend to communicate very poorly about finances and feel less satisfied in their relationships. This may sound obvious, but here's a twist. It's not how much money a couple has, but rather what they think about money, and if the partners have similar beliefs about it.

When money becomes a problem, when it does not

When couples have a money mindset, they may argue more.(Shutterstock)

Money is a defining factor that can make or break a relationship. According to the researchers, when couples strongly believe that money is an important contributor to happiness, they call it the “money focus” mindset. These couples are more likely to face trouble in their relationships. They are not necessarily chasing money, but in a way, couples who believe happiness means having more money and they in return tend to fight more over finances, communicate poorly, and are less happy in their marriage. Both have different ideas of how much money is enough for happiness, leading to constant tension and poor communication.

But here’s the twist: when couples share similar beliefs about money, not just the amount, they tend to talk more openly, feel more satisfied in their relationship, and address financial problems in a healthier way.

Key takeway

So, when you and your partner focus too much on money, chasing the idea that more will bring happiness, it messes up your marriage. But when you understand and respect each other's opinions about money, and even share similar attitudes, you are more likely to communicate openly.

So when couples think alike, even if it's not a perfect agreement, they are likely to have a healthier relationship. When couples start to believe that more money is the key to happiness, it can cause problems. The key mantra is to have have similar views about money. Being on the same page matters.

The main differentiator is not the amount of money, but whether partners agree on their beliefs about money.

So next time, don't focus on how much money is enough; instead, talk about your beliefs and values surrounding money. Don't put a number.

