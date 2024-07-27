Is sex the secret for a longer life? New study sheds concern for women who don't have enough sex

Getting laid now has a good reason so, hop on the freaky train, because you’ve scored the validation card for banging and it is for absolutely valid reasons but for a longer healthier life, you need to get your game on. A recent study’s findings, published in the Journal of Psychosexual Health, unveiled a surprising connection between mortality rate and sexual frequency. From the data of the 2005–2010 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the study found a risk of high mortality among women who don’t have sex at least once a week. They are more likely to die prematurely than those who have sex at least once a week. New study finds a link between low sex activity and early deaths in women.

Magic number 7

It appears that having sex at least once every seven days is a magic number. Sex is more than a leisure activity; it offers countless health benefits, promoting overall well-being. Although there are no added benefits to having sex more than once a week, certainly a dry week can be detrimental in the long run.

Health Benefits

Sex produces hormones such as endorphins and oxytocin, which improve mood and reduce stress and anxiety, both harmful in the long haul. Engaging in sexual activity ensures a frequent release of these beneficial hormones, enhancing the immune system and increasing the body’s resistance to infections and illnesses. The release of endorphins, in particular, reduces the risk of severe health concerns. Regular sex also improves cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate and blood circulation. Additionally, sleep quality improves due to the release of prolactin, a hormone generally associated with relaxation and feeling calm.

Mitigates the severity of depression

Dr Srikanta Banerjee who led the study, explained in an interview with Daily Mail who have a higher frequency of sex experience fewer harmful effects of depression, and depression’s severity is less. Most importantly, women with depression and low sexual frequency have a 197% higher risk of premature death. This finding applies specifically to females, as the severity of depression differs between men and women.

Word of caution

Sex is not a replacement for therapy. It cannot substitute for therapy and other treatments for mental or physical illnesses. It’s possible, that sexual activity does have numerous physical and mental health benefits. As per this study, there is a correlation between low sexual frequency and a higher chance of premature death, indicating a risk factor. However, the correlation does not imply inevitable causation. Again, moderation is the fundamental principle of human living, and it applies to almost every human scenario. Humans need to balance their lifestyle at the ‘just right’ spot, for anything too much or too little will tip the scales.

