Leadership coach shares success blueprint for mompreneurs to build business, nurture family, redefine 'having it all'

Picture this: you are on a conference call, closing a major business deal or a funding round, while simultaneously keeping your toddler or pet from getting into some mischief. Sounds familiar? If so, welcome to the world of mompreneurship — the art of juggling two demanding (and fulfilling) roles without dropping the ball (too often). From bottlenecks to burnout: The brutal truth about being a mompreneur and tips to achieve success without sacrifice.(Image by Lydia Richardson)

Mompreneur blueprint

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ankoor Naik, Strategic Growth Advisor and Leadership Coach, opined, “Mompreneurs have two babies—their kids (human or pet) and their businesses. The challenge? Balancing both without losing their sanity. The instinct to do everything yourself is strong but here’s the secret: the key to long-term success is delegation and capability building.”

He shared, “As a business coach, I often hear mompreneurs say, “No one can do it like me.” You’re absolutely right—no one will ever bring your exact mix of passion, accountability, and sincerity but leadership isn’t about doing everything alone; it’s about creating a team that amplifies your strengths.”

If you scan the internet, the once bickered about ‘work-from-home’ and ‘work-at-home’ conversations have taken the backseat and a mompreneur’s classified ingenuity of keeping the balance has taken over.(Unsplash)

The expert advised, “Instead of searching for one person to be your carbon copy, try breaking down responsibilities into two or three roles. Find people who are reliable and committed, and then invest in building their skills. Yes, training takes time. Yes, there’s a risk they won’t stick around but if you keep waiting for the “perfect moment” to delegate, you’ll forever be stuck in the cycle of exhaustion, trying to do it all alone.”

The chicken-and-egg trap

Ankoor Naik revealed, “Many mompreneurs say, “Once I reach a certain level, I’ll fix this” but here’s the harsh truth: you’ll never reach that level if you don’t fix it now. The constant hustle of doing everything yourself creates a bottleneck in your business. The more you wait, the more exhausted you become, and the harder it gets to scale.”

He suggested, “Think of it this way: if you’re always putting out fires, when do you get to build something new? Delegating doesn’t mean losing control—it means setting yourself up for real growth.”

Prioritising rest and recovery

Ankoor Naik said, “I know what you’re thinking—“Rest? That’s cute” but hear me out. Burnout isn’t a badge of honor. Your business (and your family) needs you at your best, and that means stepping back to recharge.”

Ways to shift your morning mindset as a mompreneur and be more productive (Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash)

He recommended some simple ways to start:

1. Take a 10-minute break every four hours. Walk, stretch, listen to music or just close your eyes. The idea is to "disconnect" from stimulation.

2. Give yourself half a day off every week (or at least every two weeks). Use it to do something that actually relaxes you.

3. Plan a solo getaway—three nights minimum. No work, no endless to-do lists—just time to breathe and reset.

4. Set boundaries with work and family. Just because you’re home doesn’t mean you’re available 24/7. Communicate your needs and stick to them.

A thriving business needs a thriving leader. Taking care of yourself isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.

Mompreneurs, you deserve more

Ankoor Naik asserted, “Building a business while raising a family is no small feat but remember—success isn’t just about hitting revenue goals. It’s about designing a life that brings you joy, fulfillment and balance. This isn’t just another business lecture—it’s coming from someone who’s seen incredible women burn themselves out trying to be everything to everyone. My hope is that you continue to chase your dreams without losing yourself in the process.”

Talking about what he's learned from working with mompreneurs, Ankoor Naik said, “Tough love and empathy go hand in hand. Mistakes will happen, and that’s okay. The goal isn’t perfection—it’s sustainable success, on your terms. So, build your dream, take your breaks and don’t be afraid to ask for help. You’ve got this.”