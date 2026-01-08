Man with a wife and a kid feels jealous of Double Income No Kids friends, wonders if he chose wrong

A 32-year-old Indian man has sparked discussion on Reddit after candidly sharing his concerns about finances, lifestyle comparisons, and emotional strain following marriage and parenthood. The man compared his life to DINK couples, feeling sad about missing leisure activities and questioning his financial decisions regarding marriage.

Also read: ‘My wife is still in love with her ex’: Man shares heartbreaking dilemma on Reddit, asks for advice

Do DINKs live better lives?

The man, who lives in a metro city, said in a post on subreddit r/ThirtiesIndia that he is the sole earning member of his family. His wife does not contribute financially but manages household responsibilities and childcare. The family also employs house help.

He compared his situation with friends and colleagues who are currently in DINK (Double Income, No Kids) relationships. According to him, many of them are able to travel frequently, spend on luxury items, and enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle.

“Looking around, my friends and colleagues are into DINK right now and are really enjoying their lives — travelling, expensive stuff and what not,” he wrote.

He added that rising expenses in metro cities have made it difficult for him to enjoy similar leisure activities, as a significant portion of his income goes toward savings and essential living costs.

“Because I need to save money and need to spend money to survive in a metro, I am not enjoying the leisure I see others are enjoying,” he said.

The comparison, he admitted, has taken an emotional toll. He described feeling “sad” and “depressed,” and questioned whether marriage had been a sound financial decision.

“Worse, I feel my marriage was not a good financial decision,” he wrote, while clarifying that his wife is “the most loving and caring otherwise.”

He ended his post by questioning his own thinking and asking others if they relate. “Am I being an a**hole here? Anybody in the same boat?”

How did Reddit react?

Redditor, however, advised him no to compare his situation with others, mentioning that grass is always greener on the other side. “In this situation no particular side is right or wrong... it all just boils down to what one desires according to his/her preference,” wrote a person.

A DINK also shared their own side of the story. “My wife and I are currently DINKs - as of now - but I do have debilitating panic disorder and agoraphobia - but if you see my Instagram you will think I am having a blast! Now, I am pretty sure you don't want to trade your life for mine,” they wrote and added, “Don't overthink, you are leading a good and happy life, you're having fun - yes, there are some who seem to be leading an even better life. So what?”

A person told him to enjoy his life and stop comparing with others. “Man, boat?? You can call it a Cruise Ship, because there are a thousand/lakhs of people cruising along with you. This isn't about money but perspective of what you think is happiness and contentment. If you keep comparing yourself with a different definition of life that someone else is living,you will always feel you lack something. Resolve your mind and get even with your life.”

A person remided the OP that a marriage is not a business deal. "Comparison is the thief of joy. Stop comparing your life with other's. And don't say that your marriage is "not a good financial decision". It's a marriage and not a business deal. You have a loving wife and a lovely kid. If after work you reach home and see those smiling faces, that's a luxury which not many can afford," they said.

What do you think? Are DINK couples living better lives that couples with kids?

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.