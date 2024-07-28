National Parents Day 2024: From personalised gifts to DIY crafts, fun and creative ideas to celebrate this day

Parents are the torchbearers of every child’s life, nurturing and guiding with unwavering love and support. Braving through hardships with countless silent and selfless sacrifices, they strive to bring a smile to our faces. Every chiding evoked tantrums and door slams during our petulant teenage years. Despite all the big or small tiffs, it’s their disciplined way to ensure we don’t go astray and have a better life than them. And when we take our first flight at the cusp of adulthood, they still have our back, checking on us numerous times. Maybe they are not big on expressing themselves, but their selfless gestures of care always speak the unsaid. Parents always got our backs, it's time we show our appreciation and thankfulness. (Pexels)

Every fourth Sunday of July, National Parents’ Day is observed. It is a day dedicated to honoring and expressing gratitude and love for parents or parental figures' unconditional support and care. While no gesture can match their lifelong sacrifices, thoughtful actions can make this day truly special and capture the depth of our heartfelt appreciation for parents. Here are some creative ideas to show your parents how much they mean to you.

Personalised Gifts

Personalised gifts are perfect to celebrate those fond memories.(Pinterest)

Cherish special memories and hold them close every day. With custom gifts, you can incorporate personalized photos and quotes that have special meaning for you and your parents, starting from personalised photo frames, photo albums, fun caricatures, cushions, journals, and more. So, dig up your goofy or nostalgic moments with your parents from your gallery and get them printed. Personalizing a gift is special because of the personal touch that reflects shared moments and sentiments. Tea cups especially will be a hit, since many Indian parents are ardent tea lovers.

DIY Crafts and Cards

DIY (do it yourself) gifts are beautiful because of all the effort you put in. (Pinterest)

Creating something from scratch is endearing and heartwarming. DIY gifts radiate with a unique charm, different from the store-bought ones. However wonky or imperfect they may seem, the love, effort, and thoughtfulness give them a one-of-a-kind quality. Doodle, paint, and unleash your creative side as you craft the perfect gift with your hands. Handmade gifts carry emotional value.

Consider the preferences and interests of your parents. An avid book lover would appreciate a handmade personalized bookmark, while a gardening enthusiast would not stop gushing over how you revamped old, boring gardening pots into new ones with a splash of colors. A potted plant is a great gift for plant lovers. Pen your thoughts in a handwritten letter as a more nostalgic way to connect with parents.

Grand Acts of Service

You can make delicious meals for them or treat them to an outdoors picnic. (Pinterest)

Level up and take the celebrations a notch higher with grand gestures. Prepare their favorite meal and serve them. If cooking is not your forte, take them to a restaurant for a treat as a fantastic alternative. Let them sit back and show them that you can take responsibility for all the household chores, despite their protests. If you don’t help all year, at least on Parents’ Day show your gratitude by assisting with household work.

You can snoop around and see what your parents need the most. They refrain from splurging, due to their selflessness. It can be anything from a subscription to an OTT platform to new earphones. Align the gestures according to their interests. If you want to spruce up the celebrations and not go down the everyday routine, refresh and step away with an outdoor picnic, weekend getaway, or watch a movie in the theater together.

However you choose to celebrate, quality time is at the heart of Parents’ Day. Undivided attention (please, for once, put down your screens) is the most beautiful gift you can offer to your parents.

