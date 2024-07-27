APJ Abdul Kalam's 9th death anniversary: 10 eye-opening quotes by India's missile man

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is an inspiration for Indians because the dedication of the missile man as a scientist, a teacher, as well as the 11th President of India, was unparalleled and his legacy continues to inspire generations. Dr Kalam authored several books including Ignited Minds, Indomitable Spirits and Wings of Fire: An Autobiography, urging youngsters to follow their dreams and never give up on the determination and the pursuit of knowledge. On his death anniversary this year, let’s look back at the stalwart's journey from humble beginnings to the extraordinary legend that he became. APJ Abdul Kalam believed in the power of education to achieve dreams.

His inspirational journey

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's journey is a testament to his indomitable willpower and dedication. From his humble beginning as a newspaper boy, going door to door every morning, to being dubbed the ‘Missile man of India’ for his immense contribution to the development of ballistic missile technology and becoming the trusted scientific advisor to the PM and finally, the 11th President of India; the visionary's journey demonstrated the power of education. His unwavering advocacy for education stems from his life experiences. He believed in education as a powerful tool to transform one’s life and help society; a one-way road to achieve dreams.

As a scientist, he pioneered space exploration, propelling India to a new era of space development. During his presidential tenure, he won people’s hearts and earned the title of ‘People’s president.’ His unparalleled wisdom and nuanced perspective surged his popularity, especially among the school children. The way he interacted and engaged with them, imparting valuable lessons, was truly motivational. He travelled nationwide and his speeches gained widespread acclaim for his unique ability to connect with the audience and inspire them. After the end of his presidential tenure, he didn't contest for a second run. Instead, he returned to teaching, acting as a visiting professor at IIMs and other universities. He died doing what he loved the most - teaching. He passed away on July 27, 2015, due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at IIM Shillong.

His inspirational quotes

“Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.” "If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved." "If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun." “Small aim is a crime; have great aim.” “Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.” "To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal." “If you fail, never give up because FAIL means ‘First attempt in learning.’” "To become 'unique,' the challenge is to fight the hardest battle which anyone can imagine until you reach your destination." "Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in the second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck." “Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in your life.”

