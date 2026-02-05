Nick Jonas says a good husband means being ‘reliable, trustworthy’ as daughter Malti sees how he treats Priyanka Chopra

During the episode, Jay Shetty asked Nick Jonas , “What makes a good husband? What are you aspiring to be when you're trying to be a good husband?” To which the Jumanji actor replies, “Being a good husband, for me, means being reliable, trustworthy.”

Nick, who married actor Priyanka Chopra in 2018, shared that being a reliable, trustworthy person is one of the most important qualities that make a man a good husband. He also stressed the importance of being a good partner for Priyanka as their daughter, Malti Marie, will grow up watching how he treats her mother.

Nick Jonas is answering the age-old question of ‘What does it take to be a good husband?’ The 33-year-old singer appeared on the Wednesday, February 4, episode of Jay Shetty ’s On Purpose podcast, where he opened up about the qualities that make a good husband.

Nick further elaborated, “Knowing that our daughter is watching and will one day, hopefully, find somebody who makes her incredibly happy. And the way in which I treat her mother is incredibly important to who she becomes. It is my responsibility to do all I can to make Priyanka happy, to make her feel safe, and to make her laugh.”

“To know that life is a mixed bag of emotions and experiences, and it can feel really disorienting and overwhelming sometimes. But it's a lot easier to traverse all that with a partner whom you can rely on,” Nick added.

Nick Jonas on daughter Malti's premature birth During the podcast, Nick also recalled Malti's "intense" birth. Nick and Priyanka welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January 2022. According to the singer, "We were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born, and we get a call that it’s going to be sooner. So basically, we went into action. We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces, and…purple."

“These angels at the NICU kind of resuscitated her in that moment, and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated and everything else,” he added. Moreover, since Malti was born amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he and Priyanka worked 12-hour shifts at the hospital for 3.5 months, and Malti "fought every day for three and a half months and slowly started to gain some weight."