Not all relationships are meant to work out. Some relationships can be extremely unhealthy and toxic for us and our wellbeing. Depending on the effort and the understanding of the two partners, a relationship helps in creating a safe space for emotions and growth. But what happens when we are not respected, appreciated and accepted for who we are? When we are put through the drill of changing every day to fit the necessities of the other person, we end up draining ourselves and being frustrated. This can further affect us mentally and emotionally. Knowing what is worth the time and effort is important and is a way of looking out for ourselves. Some relationships, instead of bringing us happiness, can leave us feeling drained, hurt, and unhappy. These relationships are referred to as toxic relationships, and they can take many forms.(Pexels)

When we know that we are struggling in a relationship, some reminders can help in figuring out if that is what we want for ourselves. "Integrating these truths into your being will shift the way you attach (connect) to others," wrote Therapist Sadaf Siddiqi as she shared a few reminders when we are struggling in a relationship.

We do not need to convince anyone: A relationship is created out of the consent of two people wanting to stay together. When we feel that we are constantly in the process of convincing the other person to stay back, maybe the person is not meant for us. We need to be with the ones who celebrate us and also hold us accountable for the things that we do.

Autonomy to make own choices: Sometimes we may struggle in a relationship because we have a difficult time accepting the choices of the other person. But the truth is, when we accept someone for who they are, we should also be ready to accept the choices that they make.

Not meant to align: Relationship is also about embracing the differences of each other. When we are with someone, it does not mean that we need to align with them about everything, and that is okay.

Worth is not based on opinions of others: What people think of us does not decide our worth – in fact, what we think about ourselves, do.

Boundaries: By what we allow and what we do not allow is the way we set boundaries for other people – this further enables them to know how they should treat us.

