close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Relationships / Things that adult children want to receive from their parents

Things that adult children want to receive from their parents

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Dec 29, 2023 01:58 PM IST

From emotional support to respect to help, here are a few things that adult children want to receive from their parents.

We are never too grown up to deny the fact that we do not like receiving gifts from our parents and elders. However, as we grow up, our definition of gifts changes. Especially from our parents. We seek validation, support, understanding and trust, more than materialistic things. We constantly seek the validation of our successes and accomplishments and the support from our parents means the world to us. "A child will never be too old to be loved by a parent. What would you add to this list," wrote Therapist Minaa B as she noted down a few things that adult children still want to receive from their parents.

Things that adult children want to receive from their parents(Unsplash)
Things that adult children want to receive from their parents(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Signs of being an emotionally safe parent

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Emotional support: As we grow up, we ditch the materialistic things for things that are more meaningful in our lives. From validation to understanding to emotional support, we constantly seek these from our parents to feel stronger and take on the things that are against us.

Respect: Children want to feel respected by their parents as much as the parents like to be respected by the children. Unlike what parents think, adult children do not seek an authority figure among their parents, instead they want someone who can support them and respect their life choices.

Quality time: parents often spend a lot of quality time with their children, but as time passes and the children grow up, they stop spending more time with them. However, in a healthy parent-children dynamic, parents should spend quality time more with their adult children to understand them better, guide them and support them.

Help when needed: Children seek help when they need it and expect their parents to be there for them. Parents who are willing to support their children through difficult times have more emotional connection with them and can be a valuable resource for their children.

Love: At the end of the day, children want to feel loved and cared for by their parents. They want their parents to express affection and show their love.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out