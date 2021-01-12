IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Thousands of child marriages in Canada spark concern over global leadership
More than 3,600 marriage certificates were issued to under-18s - mainly girls married to men - in Canada between 2000 and 2018. (Unsplash)
More than 3,600 marriage certificates were issued to under-18s - mainly girls married to men - in Canada between 2000 and 2018. (Unsplash)
relationships

Thousands of child marriages in Canada spark concern over global leadership

Thousands of girls in Canada have been married before turning 18, warning that a rise in unofficial child marriages could make the practice harder to prevent and call into question the country's global leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:33 PM IST

Thousands of girls in Canada have been married before turning 18, researchers said on Monday, warning that a rise in unofficial child marriages could make the practice harder to prevent and call into question the country's global leadership.

More than 3,600 marriage certificates were issued to under-18s - mainly girls married to men - in Canada between 2000 and 2018, found a study from McGill University in Montreal.

Yet that number is just the tip of the iceberg as more and more child marriages in recent years have been common-law unions - informal arrangements that provide fewer rights - it found.

At least 2,300 common-law partnerships - defined legally as relationships where a couple has lived together for at least a year - involved children under 18 as of 2016, the study showed.

The findings contrast with Canada's positioning as a global leader in the United Nations-backed drive to end child marriage worldwide by 2030, said Alissa Koski, co-author of the study.

"Our results show that Canada has its own work to do to achieve its commitment to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (on ending child marriage)," the university professor said.

"All the while it is advocating for an end to child marriage elsewhere, the practice remains legal and ongoing across Canada," Koski told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Canada's Office of the Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development said it was working with partners to end early and forced marriage by addressing a lack of resources and information.

"We know that there is more to be done and continue to work with colleagues across government in looking at all options to ensure that we end gender-based violence in all of its forms," said Marie-Pier Baril, a press secretary for the office.

The country committed at least C$80 million ($62.5 million) to tackle child marriage worldwide from 2011 to 2016 and has led or supported several U.N. resolutions on the issue in recent years, according to Girls Not Brides, a global campaign group.

Girls who marry young are often pulled out of school and are at higher risk of marital rape, domestic abuse and pregnancy complications, activists have said.

Canadian law permits children to marry from the age of 16 with parental consent or a court order.

About 95% of child marriages in Canada were informal as of 2016, compared with less than half in 2006, the study found.

The shift could be in response to growing public disapproval of children entering wedlock, according to the authors, who said informal unions could be more harmful than formal marriage as they offered less social, legal and economic protection.

In Quebec, individuals in common-law unions are not entitled to alimony or property if the union ends, the authors said.

"This raises questions about how best to address the issue," the authors said in a statement. "Preventing common-law unions among children will require different and innovative approaches that address the deeper motivations for this practice."

Worldwide, an estimated 12 million girls are married every year before the age of 18 - nearly one girl every three seconds.

U.N. experts have predicted the Covid-19 pandemic could lead to an extra 13 million child marriages over the next decade.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
child marriage
app
Close
e-paper
More than 3,600 marriage certificates were issued to under-18s - mainly girls married to men - in Canada between 2000 and 2018. (Unsplash)
More than 3,600 marriage certificates were issued to under-18s - mainly girls married to men - in Canada between 2000 and 2018. (Unsplash)
relationships

Thousands of child marriages in Canada spark concern over global leadership

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Thousands of girls in Canada have been married before turning 18, warning that a rise in unofficial child marriages could make the practice harder to prevent and call into question the country's global leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nicholas Yatromanolakis was named deputy minister for contemporary culture after being promoted last week in a cabinet reshuffle. (Reuters)
Nicholas Yatromanolakis was named deputy minister for contemporary culture after being promoted last week in a cabinet reshuffle. (Reuters)
relationships

Greece's first gay minister hopes appointment helps erode homophobia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Greece's first openly gay minister said encountering homophobia in public life was "a given", but hoped his appointment to the conservative government would make it easier for LGBT people to tackle discrimination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study sought to determine the effectiveness of hormone therapy in decreasing that risk and modifying sexual behaviour.(Pixabay)
The study sought to determine the effectiveness of hormone therapy in decreasing that risk and modifying sexual behaviour.(Pixabay)
relationships

Sexual dysfunction hits some women harder than others as they age: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Determinants that affect a woman's risk of sexual dysfunction was identified by a recent study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rights advocates say there is still a pressing need to raise more awareness of the issue.(Unsplash)
Rights advocates say there is still a pressing need to raise more awareness of the issue.(Unsplash)
relationships

Gender violence takes centre-stage in new Spanish opera

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Spain was a pioneer in introducing gender-targeted violence legislation and the government keeps a widely reported public tally of women who have been killed by partners or ex-partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi High Court Friday granted a last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to three separate pleas, including by two couples, seeking that same-sex marriage be recognised by law.(PTI)
The Delhi High Court Friday granted a last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to three separate pleas, including by two couples, seeking that same-sex marriage be recognised by law.(PTI)
relationships

HC gives Centre last chance for replying to pleas to recognise same-sex marriage

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The Delhi High Court Friday granted a last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to three separate pleas, including by two couples, seeking that same-sex marriage be recognised by law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with their children North and Saint.(Instagram)
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with their children North and Saint.(Instagram)
relationships

‘She’s had enough’: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West headed for divorce

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal | Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:19 PM IST
According to multiple sources close to the family, Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show star Kim Kardashian and rap musician Kanye West are headed for splitsville.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dave McCary and Emma Stone(Instagram)
Dave McCary and Emma Stone(Instagram)
relationships

Here’s why Dave McCary proposed to Emma Stone in Saturday Night Live office

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal | Washington DC
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Emma Stone met Dave McCary, a segment producer on the long-running NBC show, when she hosted it in December 2016 and he directed the actress in a sketch called ‘Wells for Boys.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serena ’s husband gives befitting reply to billionaire who body-shammed her(Instagram/alexisohanian)
Serena ’s husband gives befitting reply to billionaire who body-shammed her(Instagram/alexisohanian)
relationships

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis gives befitting reply to billionaire who commented on her weight

By Nishtha Grover | Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Alexis Ohanian Senior took to Twitter and said that nobody cares about what Ion Tiriac thinks after the 81-year-old suggested that Serena Williams should retire because of her weight and age.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A gay Indonesian policeman dismissed from the force because of his sexual orientation has lost his legal fight to be reinstated, after a Central Java court rejected his lawsuit, his lawyers said on Thursday.(Pixabay)
A gay Indonesian policeman dismissed from the force because of his sexual orientation has lost his legal fight to be reinstated, after a Central Java court rejected his lawsuit, his lawyers said on Thursday.(Pixabay)
relationships

Gay Indonesian policeman loses legal bid for reinstatement: lawyers

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kale | Jakarta
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 09:01 PM IST
A gay Indonesian policeman dismissed from the force because of his sexual orientation has lost his legal fight to be reinstated, after a Central Java court rejected his lawsuit, his lawyers said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Here’s how air pollution is linked to increased risk of pregnancy loss in India

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal | New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Researchers found that an estimated 349,681 pregnancy losses per year in south Asia were associated with exposure to PM2.5 concentrations that exceeded India’s air quality standard of 40 microgrammes per cubic metre (μg/m3) of small particulate matter (PM2.5).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Drew Barrymore(Instagram)
Drew Barrymore(Instagram)
relationships

He stood me up: Drew Barrymore opens up about her experience on a celebrity dating app

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal | Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Drew Barrymore said, “I went on an app -- I think you’ve been on this app, too -- where every guy was a surfer, a photographer, had a dog and definitely their best friend’s kid. I was like: ‘Wow this is like a cookie-cutter. It’s like the same thing over and over and over.’”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study identified the determinants that affect a woman’s risk of sexual dysfunction and sought to determine the effectiveness of hormone therapy in decreasing that risk and modifying sexual behaviour.(ANI)
A new study identified the determinants that affect a woman’s risk of sexual dysfunction and sought to determine the effectiveness of hormone therapy in decreasing that risk and modifying sexual behaviour.(ANI)
relationships

Study: Sexual dysfunction hits some women harder than others as they age

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale | Cleveland, Ohio
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 10:28 AM IST
A new study identified the determinants that affect a woman’s risk of sexual dysfunction and sought to determine the effectiveness of hormone therapy in decreasing that risk and modifying sexual behaviour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Designer Saisha Shinde(Photo: Instagram/OfficialSwapnilShinde)
Designer Saisha Shinde(Photo: Instagram/OfficialSwapnilShinde)
relationships

Swapnil Shinde is now Saisha Shinde

By Manish Mishra | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Designer Swapnil Shinde opens up on transitioning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lilly Singh shares 5 mantras to be happier and take back control of life in 2021(Instagram/lilly)
Lilly Singh shares 5 mantras to be happier and take back control of life in 2021(Instagram/lilly)
relationships

‘Superwoman’ Lilly Singh shares 5 success mantras to be a happier person and take back control of life in 2021

By Zarafshan Shiraz | Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 06:51 PM IST
‘Bawse’ lady Lilly Singh spills the beans on the success ‘mantras’ that she developed in 2020 and is carrying forward into the New Year to thrive and be a happier person. She promises that these 5 changes are sure to make you take back control of your life in 2021 | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Japan and South Korea, where employees are often under pressure to work long hours in the office with reports of death by overwork, more flexible working could make women rethink leaving jobs to start a family.(Unsplash)
In Japan and South Korea, where employees are often under pressure to work long hours in the office with reports of death by overwork, more flexible working could make women rethink leaving jobs to start a family.(Unsplash)
relationships

Will pandemic telework boost women’s careers in Japan, S.Korea?

By Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 11:24 AM IST
The pandemic has disproportionately hit women’s careers across the globe, with studies finding they are more likely to work in sectors badly impacted by Covid-19 and are picking up a heavier load of unpaid childcare and chores than men.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP