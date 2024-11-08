Viral ‘I’ll Be On Leave, Bye’ email divides opinions; check out more casual leave emails by Gen Z employees

Gen Z employees are leading the way when it comes to asking for leave or quitting the workforce in unconventional ways. A great example of this phenomenon is the recent screenshot shared by investor Siddharth Shah on X, showcasing a very casual email sent by one of his Gen Z employees. The email's stoic “I’ll be on leave” statement with no additional details stands in stark contrast to the more formal leave requests typical of more seasoned employees. Funny resignation emails

While situations like these expect a more formal tone, some argue that the email's hilarious style reflects the employee's preference for efficiency and their distaste for unnecessary small details. But this is not the first time a funny email like this has made headlines — check out a few more examples.

Gen Z in the workforce

This straightforward style might seem brash to some, but when an employee feels like their needs at work aren't being met, remember that they're only one text away from quitting.

Gen Z quitting through a text message

For the newer work generation, work-life balance and mental well-being are top priorities — so they're going to resign even if you aren't in office to receive the resignation!

They're going to resign even if you aren't in office

Some resignation emails can also come in the form of a PSA, but this employee took that a little too seriously.

Using a literal PSA to quit

Some employees are just generally less likely to adhere to formalities and more likely to set boundaries without apology — just look at this example for instance.

Quitting with a condolence card is the new fetch

While their approach might be about cutting out the fluff, even Gen Z employees can get a little intimidated by the process. It's natural to have some anxiety before sending in your resignation or leave — here's what an employee did when faced with the daunting task.

Employees can get a little intimidated sometimes

Sometimes though, the resignations surpass even the unexpected. It might be a little shocking for some, but for this generation, it's just business as usual.

Just a business-as-usual resignation

Which one did you think was the funniest?