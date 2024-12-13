Want a stronger bond with your child? Start with these 5 communication tips
Could your parenting style be leading to aggression or low self-esteem in kids? Here are 5 communication tips for parents to build stronger bond with the child.
Parenting plays a critical role in shaping a child’s mental and emotional well-being. According to mental health experts, when the bond between parent and child is unhealthy, it can lead to problems such as psychiatric issues, aggression and even antisocial behaviour later in life.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neerja Aggarwal, CEO and Co-Founder of Emoneeds, shared, “Dysfunctional relationships may hinder a child’s ability to manage emotions, leading to insecure attachments and challenges like alexithymia, where the individual struggles to identify and express emotions. Children raised in such environments are also more likely to experience low self-esteem, depression, and behavior problems like defiance and aggression.”
One of the most important aspects of healthy parental bonding is communication. Dr Neerja Aggarwal asserted, “Effective communication between parents and children forms the foundation of a secure relationship. It provides emotional validation, encourages openness, and strengthens trust. When children feel heard and understood by their parents, they are more likely to express their feelings in a healthy manner, reducing the likelihood of emotional dysregulation.”
He added, “Conversely, poor communication can leave children feeling neglected, misunderstood or invalidated, leading to behavioural issues and emotional withdrawal. Therefore, fostering open, honest and empathetic communication not only builds a strong bond but also nurtures the child's emotional well-being.”
Dr Neerja Aggarwal recommended five essential communication tips to build a stronger bond with your child -
1. Active listening
Focus completely on your child when they talk. This shows them that their feelings matter, which builds emotional security.
2. Ask open-ended questions
Instead of yes-or-no questions, ask open-ended ones to encourage your child to share more about their thoughts and feelings, fostering emotional development.
3. Validate their feelings
Even when you don’t agree, acknowledge your child’s emotions. Letting them know you understand helps them feel emotionally supported and prevents emotional dysregulation.
4. Stay calm during arguments
Children learn how to manage emotions by observing their parents. Staying calm in conflicts shows them how to handle frustration and stress in a healthy way.
5. Be consistent and clear
Consistency in your words and actions builds trust. Clear communication helps reduce anxiety and contributes to a more secure attachment.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.
