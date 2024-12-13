Menu Explore
Want a stronger bond with your child? Start with these 5 communication tips

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Dec 13, 2024 05:01 PM IST

Could your parenting style be leading to aggression or low self-esteem in kids? Here are 5 communication tips for parents to build stronger bond with the child.

Parenting plays a critical role in shaping a child’s mental and emotional well-being. According to mental health experts, when the bond between parent and child is unhealthy, it can lead to problems such as psychiatric issues, aggression and even antisocial behaviour later in life.

5 proven communication tips to build a stronger bond with your child (Photo by Pixabay)
5 proven communication tips to build a stronger bond with your child (Photo by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neerja Aggarwal, CEO and Co-Founder of Emoneeds, shared, “Dysfunctional relationships may hinder a child’s ability to manage emotions, leading to insecure attachments and challenges like alexithymia, where the individual struggles to identify and express emotions. Children raised in such environments are also more likely to experience low self-esteem, depression, and behavior problems like defiance and aggression.”

One of the most important aspects of healthy parental bonding is communication. Dr Neerja Aggarwal asserted, “Effective communication between parents and children forms the foundation of a secure relationship. It provides emotional validation, encourages openness, and strengthens trust. When children feel heard and understood by their parents, they are more likely to express their feelings in a healthy manner, reducing the likelihood of emotional dysregulation.”

According to experts, the best way to deal with all parent-children conflict is to keep all channels of communication open. (Shutterstock)
According to experts, the best way to deal with all parent-children conflict is to keep all channels of communication open. (Shutterstock)

He added, “Conversely, poor communication can leave children feeling neglected, misunderstood or invalidated, leading to behavioural issues and emotional withdrawal. Therefore, fostering open, honest and empathetic communication not only builds a strong bond but also nurtures the child's emotional well-being.”

Dr Neerja Aggarwal recommended five essential communication tips to build a stronger bond with your child -

1. Active listening

Focus completely on your child when they talk. This shows them that their feelings matter, which builds emotional security.

2. Ask open-ended questions

Instead of yes-or-no questions, ask open-ended ones to encourage your child to share more about their thoughts and feelings, fostering emotional development.

3. Validate their feelings

Even when you don’t agree, acknowledge your child’s emotions. Letting them know you understand helps them feel emotionally supported and prevents emotional dysregulation.

4. Stay calm during arguments

Children learn how to manage emotions by observing their parents. Staying calm in conflicts shows them how to handle frustration and stress in a healthy way.

Some parents are always too busy for their children – hence, the children never think it is an appropriate time to speak to their parent. This further creates communication gap.(Unsplash)
Some parents are always too busy for their children – hence, the children never think it is an appropriate time to speak to their parent. This further creates communication gap.(Unsplash)

5. Be consistent and clear

Consistency in your words and actions builds trust. Clear communication helps reduce anxiety and contributes to a more secure attachment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.

