Why are more Indians becoming DINK couples? Relationship expert reveals the reasons behind the growing trend
The DINK trend is redefining relationship goals in India. Here are the reasons why marriage without children is becoming a conscious choice.
For decades, marriage was viewed as the way to carry on the family lineage. But with the new generation taking over the world, relationship dynamics are also changing. Now, marriage is not considered the ultimate goal of bringing new life into the world and preserving family lineage.
Thus, the concept of a DINK couple emerged. While this concept was widely popular in Western countries, Indians are slowly adapting to this. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harshada Desai, a relationship expert, mental health counsellor, astrologer, and muhurat expert, shared the reasons behind the rising trend of couples choosing not to have children after marriage.
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Who are DINK couples?
DINK stands for ‘Double income no kids,’ a self-explanatory concept that implies not planning to have kids after marriage.
Why are DINK couples on the rise?
“For a long time, the question was never if you would have children. It was when. But something has quietly shifted in urban India. More couples, educated, dual-income, emotionally self-aware, are sitting across from each other and asking a question their parents never thought to ask: Do we actually want this?” said Harshada.
DINK is no longer a Western import or a phase people grow out of. It is increasingly seen as a deliberate choice made by Indian couples in their late 20s and 30s, and the reasons are layered.
Increasing financial burden
According to Harshada, the most obvious reason is financial. Raising a child in a metro city today is not the same calculation as it was a generation ago. School fees, housing space, childcare, and healthcare, the numbers are real, and couples are running them.
Building a quality life
Harshada also highlighted that money is rarely the whole story. What comes up more often in conversations is the desire to protect a quality of life that took years to build. Travel, creative pursuits, time for each other, and careers that genuinely matter to both partners, not just one.
“Many DINK couples are not avoiding responsibility. They are redistributing it — toward each other, toward ageing parents, toward causes they care about like animal welfare, etc.,” explained Harshada. This is not a rejection of family. It is a redefinition of both it and what quality of life means for these individuals and couples.
Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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